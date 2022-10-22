Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended 1 game for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-game suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss recent actions by...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
wdhn.com
“I will continue to be a better person moving forward.” Dothan football HC suspended for a week following a viral incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s Head Football Coach, Jed Kennedy will not be on the sidelines on Friday and will have to hope his Wolves can clinch a playoff berth after an incident led to his week-long suspension and a video that took social media by storm. “While...
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
wdhn.com
Community reacts to Dothan Head Football Coach’s suspension
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s head football coach, Jed Kennedy will not be on the sidelines on Friday and will have to hope his wolves can clinch a playoff berth after an incident led to a week-long suspension along with personal, professional, and financial consequences. Some people think...
wtvy.com
UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials. Updated: 8 hours ago. Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission pitches in towards new SARCOA facility
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The ball is rolling for SARCOA to build a new facility right next to the current one. Over the past few years, the number of seniors that SARCOA provides for has grown tremendously, so the Area Agency on Aging is outgrowing its current space. The...
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
wtxl.com
Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming
CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
Dothan, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dothan. The Providence Christian School basketball team will have a game with G.W. Long High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00. The Ariton High School basketball team will have a game with Northside Methodist Academy on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
wdhn.com
DLS: Youth Basketball Program registration extended
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services announces that they have extended registration for the Youth Basketball Program this Fall. For kids ages 9-18, the Youth Basketball registration has been extended online from noon on Monday, October 24th, until midnight on Wednesday, October 26th. Slots are still available in...
wdhn.com
Two fronts, two opportunities for rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — All eyes will be on our first front as it moves into the Southeast today. A line of showers and storms will be co-located with the frontal boundary and will progress eastward through Mississippi and into western Alabama by the afternoon hours. Ahead of it here in the Tri-State, we can expect increasing clouds throughout the day and only a couple showers. As we head into the latter part of the evening hours, we’ll see the line finally reach our area. It’ll move into our western counties first (Coffee and Geneva) during the 8-9 PM timeframe and overspread the rest of the area from there, reaching Dothan sometime between 11 PM and midnight. The line will finally exit Early County and the region as a whole to the east by 1 AM CT/2 AM ET early Wednesday morning. Even though the line will be in the process of weakening as it pushes through, a couple strong to severe storms will not be out of the question along its leading edge. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main threat with the strongest storms, but a very isolated, brief spin-up tornado is not out of the question as well. Make sure you’re paying attention to the weather tonight and stay tuned for further updates! Outside of the shower and storm chances today, it’ll be warm with highs in the low 80s once again.
wdhn.com
School in the Great Outdoors of Western Coffee Co.
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)— It’s a totally different experience for hundreds of students in the wiregrass this week they’re enjoying time spent in nature. All thanks to the Coffee County “Soil and Water Conservation” District; the Forestry advisory committee; the Coffee County Extension office hosting “Wildlife Field Days” at the National Security recreation site outside of Elba.
wdhn.com
UAB Dentistry clinic could open summer of 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The University of Alabama–Birmingham Dentistry representatives were in town Monday to celebrate the first satellite clinic that will be in Dothan. UAB will have a dental clinic located on the third floor of the medical tower on the HealthCenter South campus. It will be...
Reserve Auburn running back out for remainder of season
Auburn will be without one of its reserve running backs for the remainder of the season. Jordon Ingram sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his knee during practice and will be sidelined the rest of the season after underdoing surgery, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday. Ingram is expected to miss three to four months while recovering.
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
