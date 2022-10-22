Well-logging is the process of using drilling instruments to take measurements of various rock qualities throughout the length of a well down into the earth. The formation’s lithology, porosity, fluid content, and textural variance determine the digital log responses. The welllogging parameters generate lithofacies groups and facies-by-facies rock property descriptors. Before the introduction of digital logging tools, well-logging data were drawn in curve format on the parameter graph. Well-logging parameter graphs have several drawbacks, including their vast size, abundant memory space, and interference from gridlines. Therefore, it is necessary to translate well-logging parameter graphs into X-Y coordinates, where X stands for parameter values and Y for depth values.

