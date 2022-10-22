Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Google Researchers Propose a Perceptual Image Quality Assessment Method for Compressed Images Using Deep Learning
Image compression plays a crucial role in the multimedia domain. The increasing number of visual content on the internet is served by scaling data storage solutions. This massive scale of data storage makes compression algorithms more crucial every day, as even a fraction of improvement in the compression algorithm can save a tremendous amount of storage space at those scales.
marktechpost.com
Meet Botminds AI: An AI Platform To Get The Most Out Of Your Complex Unstructured Data
Data is present everywhere and is constantly expanding. According to John Rydning, research vice president for IDC’s Global DataSphere, “The Global DataSphere is predicted to more than double in size from 2022 to 2026.” The majority of this data is unusable by businesses because it is trapped in papers like contracts, tenders, invoices, annual report filings, etc. Most tools in the market are point solutions that can handle only semi-structured or structured data, and any modification to the document’s format, template, or terminology causes the automation to fail.
marktechpost.com
Deepkapha AI Researchers Propose ‘VeerNet,’ A Novel Transformer-Based Deep Learning Network That Uses Self-Attention Processes To Recognize Distinct Curves From A Single Track
Well-logging is the process of using drilling instruments to take measurements of various rock qualities throughout the length of a well down into the earth. The formation’s lithology, porosity, fluid content, and textural variance determine the digital log responses. The welllogging parameters generate lithofacies groups and facies-by-facies rock property descriptors. Before the introduction of digital logging tools, well-logging data were drawn in curve format on the parameter graph. Well-logging parameter graphs have several drawbacks, including their vast size, abundant memory space, and interference from gridlines. Therefore, it is necessary to translate well-logging parameter graphs into X-Y coordinates, where X stands for parameter values and Y for depth values.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
marktechpost.com
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
