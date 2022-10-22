Read full article on original website
Times News
Driver ejected through convertible roof in crash
The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash at 1:42 p.m. Sunday on Route 209 in Hamilton Township was ejected from the open roof of his convertible and transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, according to state police at the Stroudsburg barracks. Police said Scott R....
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Times News
Police release details of 4-vehicle turnpike crash
State police released details about a four-vehicle crash that happened last week along the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension in Carbon County. According to state police at the Pocono barracks, at 3:54 p.m. on Oct. 21 there were four vehicles involved in a crash in the northbound lane of Route 476, mile post 82.9 in Penn Forest Township.
Times News
Police impersonator makes call
A 55-year-old Albrightsville man reported someone impersonating a state trooper called him. State police at the Fern Ridge barracks said they were summoned to a residence along Scenic Drive in Indian Mountain Lakes, Chestnuthill Township, after the victim reported the details of the call. He said the impersonator said he...
65-year-old man dies in a rollover crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a 65-year-old man has died after a crash resulted in a car rolling over in Monore County. According to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorburg, died Monday around 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital. The coroner stated Boyer was a […]
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
Times News
State police report on area crashes
• One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Intersection of Interchange and Red Hill roads in Towamensing Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said David H. Stanmets, 48, of Bangor, was operating the 2002 Harley Davidson...
Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
Times News
Saylorsburg man dies from Eldred crash injuries
A Saylorsburg man died Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a crash last week. Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorsburg, was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m. Monday at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. Boyer was a front seat passenger in a vehicle that...
sanatogapost.com
Gilbertsville Man Cut by Knife During Road Trip
TILDEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 39-year-old Gilbertsville man sustained a knife wound on his arm during an argument that occurred as he and a woman traveled in a vehicle on Interstate 78 near Tilden Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report released Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022).
Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80
Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
Times News
Area drivers involved in Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville released information on the following crashes:. • Chad T. Roman, 52, of Albrightsville, suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2:12 p.m. Oct. 17 on Longswamp Road in Lower Macungie Township. Police said he was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township, for...
Police looking for vehicle that struck Cumberland County pedestrian
Carlisle police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a weekend crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash took place around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at North Bedford and East Penn streets, police said. Police said the vehicle — a newer model white SUV,...
Three in custody on armed robbery charges
This article was updated at 3:54 p.m. to include the name of a 16-year-old suspect who was charged as an adult. Mugshots of the two suspects provided by the Williamsport Bureau of Police have been added to the article. Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman is facing several felony charges for the alleged armed robbery of two people in Williamsport Monday. Nyreese Talibba Turner of Williamsport, Aajujuan Johnson, 16, of...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 12 at 8:42 p.m. troopers were dispatched to 31 Atlantic St., in Norwegian Township, for an assault report. A 28-year-old woman from Pottsville, was struck in the face with a phone causing injuries, by Shawn Sukeena, 45, of Minersville. Sukeena fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.
Times News
Man cited for setting off fireworks
State police at the Fogelsville barracks cited a 52-year-old New Tripoli man for disorderly conduct after they were summoned to an incident at 1:58 a.m. Oct. 11. on Edelweiss Road in Weisenberg Township. Police said they were summoned to the location after a 72-year-old man from New Tripoli reported a...
Times News
Police issue Amber Alert for girl, 6
Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert throughout Eastern Pennsylvania for a missing 6-year-old girl from Downingtown. Zoe Moss is described as white, 3 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe she may be at risk of harm or injury.
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
Times News
Three injured in Ross Twp.collision
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Route 115 and Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Kathy W. Goida, 67, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, was stopped for a stop sign on Kunkletown...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
