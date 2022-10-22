ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, NC

247Sports

UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game

North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Graham, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BURLINGTON, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year

There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Time Set for 8pm

It’s been a season of night games for the Wolfpack football team in 2022. The kickoff time has been set for #24 NC State’s home game against #10 Wake Forest on November 5th, and it will be at 8pm on ACC Network. When this game kicks off, 6...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Everything Coach Mike Elko said following Duke's commanding victory over Miami

Duke Football broke a two game losing streak in emphatic fashion on Saturday, forcing eight turnovers by the heavily favored Miami Hurricanes en route to a 45-21 win. After building a 10 point halftime advantage the Blue Devils watched as Miami scored two quick touchdowns to open the third quarter and retake the lead. Rather than fold, Duke responded with and 18-play, 79-yard scoring drive, capped by a Nicky Dalmolin two-yard touchdown reception. The drive was highlighted by two fourth down conversions, including a 4th-and-9 attempt.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Latest Chronicle Profile: Christian Reeves

The biggest surprise/revelation from the Countdown To Craziness scrimmage was freshman big man Christian Reeves. The original idea was that he would redshirt this year and be ready to step in next year. Now?. That’s not as clear. Numbers alone may keep that plan going as Duke also has...
DURHAM, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen

The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule

Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville

Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
DANVILLE, VA

