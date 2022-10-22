Prep Football Recap for Oct. 21, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West clinched the Big 12 conference championship with a 7-0 win at Champaign Centennial on Friday night.
The Wildcats enter the playoffs with an 8-1 record.
Here are the scores from Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
Normal West def. Centennial, 7-0
Peoria High def. Notre Dame, 48-7
Normal Community def. Manual, 49-8
Mahomet-Seymour def. Bloomington, 47-20
Pekin def. East Peoria, 50-6
Metamora def. Dunlap, 38-6
Washington def. Morton, 7-0
Canton def. Limestone, 49-7
Jacksonville def. U-High, 70-49
Prairie Central def. Central Catholic, 56-13
El Paso-Gridley def. Tri-Valley, 30-22
Eureka def. Dee-Mack, 21-0
Ridgeview-Lexington def. LeRoy, 41-7
Farmington def. LVC, 57-8
Elmwood-Brimfield def. Havana, 58-12
Stark County def. Princeville, 49-12
Olympia def. PORTA, 47-6
Tremont def. Fieldcrest, 20-6
IVC def. Rantoul, 52-6
Robinson def. Pontiac, 40-16
Knoxville def. ROWVA, 55-20
