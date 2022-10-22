ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Football Recap for Oct. 21, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West clinched the Big 12 conference championship with a 7-0 win at Champaign Centennial on Friday night.

The Wildcats enter the playoffs with an 8-1 record.

Here are the scores from Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:

Normal West def. Centennial, 7-0

Peoria High def. Notre Dame, 48-7

Normal Community def. Manual, 49-8

Mahomet-Seymour def. Bloomington, 47-20

Pekin def. East Peoria, 50-6

Metamora def. Dunlap, 38-6

Washington def. Morton, 7-0

Canton def. Limestone, 49-7

Jacksonville def. U-High, 70-49

Prairie Central def. Central Catholic, 56-13

El Paso-Gridley def. Tri-Valley, 30-22

Eureka def. Dee-Mack, 21-0

Ridgeview-Lexington def. LeRoy, 41-7

Farmington def. LVC, 57-8

Elmwood-Brimfield def. Havana, 58-12

Stark County def. Princeville, 49-12

Olympia def. PORTA, 47-6

Tremont def. Fieldcrest, 20-6

IVC def. Rantoul, 52-6

Robinson def. Pontiac, 40-16

Knoxville def. ROWVA, 55-20

WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

