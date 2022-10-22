ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playing Kenny Pickett vs the Dolphins is an unnecessary risk for Steelers

By Curt Popejoy
 7 days ago
All signs are pointing to the Pittsburgh Steelers plugging quarterback Kenny Pickett back into the starting lineup. This is just a week after Pickett suffered a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett is out of the protocol and wasn’t even listed on the team’s game-status report.

Meanwhile, Mitch Trubisky, who led the team to a win last week is relegated to the bench. A case could be made regardless of Pickett’s health, you ride the hot hand and keep Trubisky on the field.

But the bigger worry is Pickett is rushing back after his concussion. The Dolphins understand this all too well. After putting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in three weeks ago after taking a huge hit, he suffered a concussion the following game, costing him two starts. Despite being only 2-4, the Steelers are only one game out of the lead in the AFC North. Should the team risk a potential bigger injury and put him on the field?

So our question today is whether or not Pickett should start this week. Cast your vote below and let us know.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

