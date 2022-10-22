It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.

COWLEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO