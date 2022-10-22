Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KAKE TV
Newman University soccer player passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Newman University Athletics is mourning the death of men’s soccer player Austin Madubuike who passed away Sunday. Newman Athletics said that Madubuike had been in the ICU at a Fort Smith hospital since October 15. The team had a game earlier that same day and after the game he suffered a "medical episode," according to The Vantage.
🏐 Salthawks are on to State
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawk Volleyball team is headed to State!. Hutch defeated Goddard-Eisenhower in the championship game of their sub-state to punch their ticket to Salina for the 2nd straight year sweeping the tigers 25-14, 25-16. Hutch also got the opening day sweep over Maize 25-16. 25-19 to advance to...
New development in deadly hit-and-run case outside Arrowhead could be potential game-changer
A 19-year-old man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside Arrowhead Stadium last year is back in court.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Wichita’s Finest: Timothy Jones finds joy, love & himself in music
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Timothy Jones says there’s no way, in music or words, to express something perfectly. He gets that from his mother. “There are simply no words to describe my infinite love for him,” Rebecca Jones said in an email, declining further comment, “or my pride and admiration for his accomplishments.”
KWCH.com
Mesa nail tech accused of inappropriate behavior
One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Because the abortion issue fueled voter turnout in August, experts say it's possible fewer voters cast a ballot in November. Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism,...
KWCH.com
Next rain chance - Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After one rain maker departs, another one will move closer Wednesday night and Thursday. This doesn’t appear to be a very strong system at all, and the amounts of rain are going to be very light. Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 30s...
KWCH.com
Student-driven deli opens at Wichita East High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s something new cooking at Wichita’s East High School with a student-led restaurant now in business, F’east Deli. Students developed the business. “Completely from basically (the) ground up, they developed the menu, priced it out, did all the marketing for it, set the...
KWCH.com
Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
KWCH.com
Another round of rain possible later this week
It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
KWCH.com
Temps trend higher today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says skies are clearing and it is a noticeably colder start to the day across Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will climb into the near normal middle 60s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky. Wednesday will be just as...
KWCH.com
Crews respond to water main leak in Park City
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Park City is working on a leaking main leak at the intersection of Hydraulic and Denver. Repairs are anticipated to take between 4-8 hours, according to the city. “Residents along Hydraulic between Broadbeck and Evanston as well as between Charleston and Denver...
KWCH.com
Strong start to early voting leading up to November 8
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While we’re two weeks out from Election Day in the 2022 midterm, early voting is underway, giving a sense for the kind of turnout Kansas election officials can expect. Following a stronger-than-expected turnout for the August primary, a question for the general election is if there will be a repeat of the response form three months earlier.
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Eight people injured in east Wichita crash
Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
KAKE TV
Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas
(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Comments / 0