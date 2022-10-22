High schools in the city of Syracuse saw some of the biggest increases in graduation rates since before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, according to state data. Four of the city’s five high schools were among the top 10 schools with the largest jumps in graduation rates from 2019 to 2021 in a five-county region of Central New York, including Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. In fact, the city district accounted for four of the top five schools on the list, including No. 1, the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler.

