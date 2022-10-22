ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Syracuse.com

The good, the bad and the ugly: Three standout moments from Syracuse’s first loss (SU-Clemson rewatch)

Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of ugly in the final quarter of Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson. A meltdown on both sides of the ball cost the Orange its perfect season. The big, glaring issues and coach Dino Babers’ responses to them have already taken their laps online: a 25-second runoff before a timeout, Sean Tucker only having five carries, a penalty and a non-call.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana (Pa.)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. IUP 68 SYR 86 Final by Nate Mink on Scribd.
SYRACUSE, NY
See the 10 Central NY schools with the biggest jumps in graduation rate from 2019 to 2021

High schools in the city of Syracuse saw some of the biggest increases in graduation rates since before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, according to state data. Four of the city’s five high schools were among the top 10 schools with the largest jumps in graduation rates from 2019 to 2021 in a five-county region of Central New York, including Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. In fact, the city district accounted for four of the top five schools on the list, including No. 1, the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
