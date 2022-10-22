Read full article on original website
Class A girls soccer playoffs: East Syracuse Minoa shuts out Whitesboro, advances to finals
Top-seeded East Syracuse Minoa will be back in the Section III title game after blanking Whitesboro in Tuesday’s Class A girls soccer semifinal at Chittenango High School. The Spartans, ranked third in the state, defeated the Warriors 5-0, and set up a rematch of last season’s championship game against second-seeded New Hartford.
Class B boys soccer playoffs: Skaneateles upsets South Jefferson, looks to repeat as section champs
Reigning Section III champions Skaneateles gave top-seeded South Jefferson just its second loss of the year during Tuesday’s Class B semifinal at Jordan-Elbridge High School. Junior Sean Kerwick scored the game-deciding goal in the Lakers’ 1-0 victory over the Spartans to set up a return to the sectional title...
Class A boys soccer playoffs: CBA heading to finals after shutting out Watertown
Christian Brothers Academy coach Joe Papaleo said his second-seeded boys soccer team didn’t play its best soccer, but played well enough to advance past Watertown in Tuesday’s Class A semifinal at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. “Watertown pressured us pretty well and actually won quite a few of the 50/50...
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 7): Underdogs crack the rankings in Class B, D
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Cato-Meridian girls, Pulaski boys win OHSL Patriot cross country titles
The Cato-Meridian girls and Pulaski boys each won their respective championship at the Onondaga High School League cross country championship meet on Tuesday at Cato-Meridian High School. The Blue Devils scored a winning score of 36 points and were paced by three top ten finishers. Maggie Brown, placed third in...
Top 10 passing performances in Section III football regular season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season is over and the playoffs are about to begin. >> Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Section III football brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Friday
The Section III football seedings were announced on Sunday. First-round games start on Thursday and will lead up to championship games, which are scheduled from Nov. 11-13 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III high school football regular season is in the books, and now it’s time to see who will take home the banner at sectionals. Before playoffs kick off, we take a look back at some of the things we learned about Section III teams in the final week of the regular season.
Syracuse basketball struggles in 1st half vs. IUP. Who will make 3s? (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first exhibition game in the JMA Wireless Dome of the 2022-23 season happened on a Tuesday evening so warm, we could have played it outside. Alas, it happened instead inside the Dome. And for Syracuse, it happened very, very slowly.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
The good, the bad and the ugly: Three standout moments from Syracuse’s first loss (SU-Clemson rewatch)
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of ugly in the final quarter of Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson. A meltdown on both sides of the ball cost the Orange its perfect season. The big, glaring issues and coach Dino Babers’ responses to them have already taken their laps online: a 25-second runoff before a timeout, Sean Tucker only having five carries, a penalty and a non-call.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance in exhibition vs. Indiana (Pa.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 86-68 victory against Division II Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game on Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana (Pa.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. IUP 68 SYR 86 Final by Nate Mink on Scribd.
Syracuse basketball forced to rally for 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in exhibition
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Comebacks aren’t usually the norm in an exhibition game nor are they desirable, but the Syracuse Orange needed one to fend off a challenge from Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse fell behind 33-32 at halftime and still...
Syracuse football vs. Notre Dame gets an early kick and more national billing
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will have another early kick and more national billing when it hosts Notre Dame next Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will kick at noon and be nationally televised on ABC, the school said early Sunday morning. The TV network and ACC...
Syracuse-Notre Dame football game now sold out: How you can still get tickets
The Syracuse football team is drawing a sold-out crowd for the second game in a row at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse University announced Tuesday morning that its allotment of tickets for the general public have sold out for this Saturday’s game vs. Notre Dame. Only a limited number of student tickets remain via Ticketmaster.
Syracuse-Clemson was most-watched college football game of the week
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Clemson’s thriller in Death Valley outdrew everyone as the most-watched game of the weekend. The Tigers’ 27-21 victory peaked at nearly 5 million viewers and drew a 2.7 rating, according to Sports Media Watch, which tracks TV ratings through a variety of sources.
Syracuse basketball vs. Indiana PA won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s season opener is right around the corner, but first the Orange will play a pair of exhibitions, starting with a game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 25 (10/25/2022). Syracuse vs. Indiana PA will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra,...
See the 10 Central NY schools with the biggest jumps in graduation rate from 2019 to 2021
High schools in the city of Syracuse saw some of the biggest increases in graduation rates since before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, according to state data. Four of the city’s five high schools were among the top 10 schools with the largest jumps in graduation rates from 2019 to 2021 in a five-county region of Central New York, including Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. In fact, the city district accounted for four of the top five schools on the list, including No. 1, the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler.
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
