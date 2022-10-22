Washington Wildfire alert: Nakia Creek Fire update 2022-10-22

Smoke on Nakia Creek Fire 10/18/22

Last updated: Fri, 21 Oct 2022 23:57:21

Incident is 43% contained.

The Nakia Creek Fire, located 9 miles northeast of Camas WA in Clark County, and is burning in the Larch Block of the Yacolt Burn State Forest. The fire is at approximately 1565 acres in size and is currently 5 percent contained. Fire behavior is active, with short downhill runs and flame lengths of 4-8 feet. The fire is burning in slash, steep previously harvest slopes as well as in young timber stands and small pockets of mature timber. The potential for fire growth remains and containment lines are being put in place. Evacuations are in place.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

View over Nakia Creek Fire 10/18/22

Crew working on Nakia Creek Fire 10/18/22

Crew walking into Nakia Creek Fire 10/18/22

Sunset over Nakia Creek Fire Tuesday, Oct. 18, 22

221017_Crews working on the Nakia Creek Fire

221014 Nakia Creek Fire Map

Sunset over the Nakia Creek Fire