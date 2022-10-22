Gov. Mike DeWine visits Southeast Ohio, tours Tri-County Career Center

NELSONVILLE – Students and staff at Tri-County Career Center and High School had a visit from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday afternoon as he strolled the halls and interacted with those around him.

DeWine visited Tri-County Wednesday afternoon during a tour of vocational schools across the state. He spoke with diligent students like seniors Kaylee Krebbs, Ayden Hagler and Dalton Inman who are among the many who plan to continue their careers in their chosen industries.

As he walked through the school, guided by Co-Directors Tom McGreevy and Amanda Wiseman and Adult Education Director Emily Boyer, DeWine stopped to greet each person he passed. He often asked them more about their experience at the school and what brought them there.

DeWine was greeted by administrators and high school juniors and seniors from the career center’s HVAC and Plumbing program before visiting students in the Powerline, Electric, Welding and Culinary Arts programs as well.

DeWine listened intently during a tour of the campus in order to learn more about what the career center offers.

“When he walked in, I had goosebumps,” Wiseman said. “It was so cool to see someone so important on campus.”

He visited several areas of the center during the tour and learned about how each program works. DeWine also talked to students and took photos with several.

“I just wanna hear what they have to say,” DeWine said.

On each stop of the tour, the programs partnered with local business liaisons involved in the associated industries to discuss the skills students develop through their lessons and in the workforce.

DeWine said it’s important for students to find their own excitement about education and lauded the ability of the career center to offer those experiences.

“It was a super cool experience. To be able to speak with him and talk about the future of the trades was very exciting. Not too many people get to brag about meeting someone like him.” said Inman, a senior in HVAC and Plumbing program.

DeWine took the opportunity to speak with a few Electrical Trade students while others worked on sockets and wiring. Powerline students, equipped with their safety goggles, gloves and hard hats, were excited to meet the governor as well.

“To be honest I thought it was really cool. I’m not gonna lie. To meet someone with that much power was super cool,” said Powerline senior Ayden Hagler.

“I looked up at the pole and you’ve got all these young people up there learning to be linemen. This is a job that is not for everybody but it’s a job that these young people seemed to be enjoying and learning a lot,” DeWine said. “And there’s a great pathway for them. There’s a great demand.”

DeWine says that his goal for every child in Ohio is to be excited about their future, or something they’re passionate about when they graduate from high school.

“You guys are really impressive. Well, good luck up there buddy,” the governor said as he exited the Powerline lab.

As he navigated through the halls, the governor said that it was important for him to go out and talk to the students so he could have a better understanding of how the programs are going, all while learning more about them.

Students he passed in the hall were greeted with wide eyes and a grin from ear to ear.

Krebbs, a senior in the Business Ownership program, waved at the governor and came out of the situation with a new perspective and a detailed conversation.

“The entire time I was talking to him I was so nervous. Just knowing that someone with that much power wanted to actually have a conversation with me made me feel amazing. I’m glad I met Mike DeWine today and had a conversation with him,” Krebbs said.

DeWine ended his hour-long tour by taking pictures with students and staff.

“While many students in these programs may take a different path, they still will benefit from attending the career center,” DeWine said.

Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.