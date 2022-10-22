Organization helps dogs find forever homes

In 1981, the American Humane Society designated October as “National Adopt-a- Dog Month.” Hence, The Athens Messenger would like to bring attention to a special event happening today that will hopefully help some local shelter dogs find their new forever home.

The annual Howl-O-Ween Woof-Tacular Friends of the Shelter Dogs (FOSD) Shelter Dogs Adoption Event will be happening today, Oct. 22, in front of the PetSmart Store, located at 743 East State Street, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to.the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, each year, roughly 3.1 million dogs in the United States end up in animal shelters.

One of those shelter dogs is a nine-month old Black Mouth Cur mix named, “Lola.” Currently at the Athens County Dog Shelter, Lola is just one of the dogs who will be available for adoption at this upcoming event.

FOSD Volunteer Coordinator, Mindy Oehlers, described Lola as, “just the sweetest girl.”

Oehlers explained that, “This will be a multi-county adoption event. Along with the Athens County Dog Shelter, there will also be representatives there from the Hocking County Humane Society and SPOT.”

SPOT stands for, Saving Pets One at a Time. This all-volunteer organization is a 501©3 nonprofit that advocates for shelter cats and dogs who are considered “at risk” of being euthanized.

Oehlers noted that, “Dogs of all ages will be at this event. Also, they’ll be canopies set up outside PetSmart with volunteers who will be happy to introduce people to the dogs.”

Another one of the dogs people will be able to meet at this event is named, “Zull.” According to Oehlers, “he is a five-year old terrier mix — with an adorable underbite — who is also currently the shelter’s longest resident.”

Adoption fees will be $125. Oehlers explained why “This fee really is a bargain considering everything that comes with it.” She elaborated that — besides securing a new best friend — this fee will pay for the dog license, a heart worm test, cover the spay or neuter costs as well as the dogs first round of vaccines.

In conjunction, dogs who are age seven or older can be adopted for only $65.

Friends of the Shelter Dogs is local non-profit 501©3 organization that works with the Athens County Dog Shelter. According to their official website, their ongoing mission is to “prevent the euthanization of dogs at the county operated dog shelter by rescue and or adoption.”

FOSD volunteers assist with the rescue and fostering of puppies that are too young to be adopted, as well as helping to market rescue dogs that are available for adoption — especially those that have special needs.

Volunteers also walk and play with the shelter dogs in order to give them both exercise, and some much needed social interaction. Some of the other services they provide include transporting dogs to vet appointments and other rescue centers, and helping out with fundraising and adoption events-such as the Howl-0-Ween-Woof-Tacular FOSD Shelter Dogs Adoption Event.

Local PetSmart Store Leader, Liz White stated that, “This event sounds fun and exciting and I hope this results in some dogs finally finding some good homes.”

The event today is part of a year-long effort to find forever homes for the dogs.

Anyone interested in becoming a Friends of the Shelter Dogs volunteering or finding out more about this organization can visit www.fosdathens.com.