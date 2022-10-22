ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

Woodville Eagles take down Crockett Bulldogs 44-0

By Christa Wood
 4 days ago

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) The Woodville Eagles got a road win over the Crockett Bulldogs on Friday night.

The final score: 44-0.

Next week, Crockett will head to Palestine Westwood.

