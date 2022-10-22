ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Woman Seriously Injured ATV Crash

A 44-year-old Manchester woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle when it hit a trail bump. Authorities believe inexperience was a factor in the crash. They note the woman’s ATV was unregistered.
MassLive.com

N.H. man killed in crash on 495 in Chelmsford

One person is dead after a two-car crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford Saturday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two cars, a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, were both traveling north on 495 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The Toyota was...
manchesterinklink.com

5 Derryfield seniors reconized in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

MANCHESTER NH – The Derryfield School announced on October 25 that five students have been recognized by the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program for their scholastic talents. Seniors Jaisen Soundar, Jack Schroeder, and Zachary Rabold are presently semifinalists and Artem Yurovskiy and Benjamin Roy were named Commended students. “One...
WMUR.com

Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
WMUR.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
97.5 WOKQ

Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH

A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
NECN

Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
manchesterinklink.com

Report of fight leads to arrest of man who ditched a gun inside corner store after fleeing police

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 24, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 334 Union St. for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they did not see a fight but saw a man, later identified as Nathaniel Standish, 23, of Somersworth, running from the area. Police ordered Standish to stop, but he ignored them and entered Seven Days Market. Police followed him into the store and saw him place a bag behind a drink machine.
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
102.9 WBLM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
Community Policy