When is the New Buffalo Wild Wings Opening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
My husband Steven and I have always been big Buffalo Wild Wings enthusiasts! There was one where we went to school in Amherst, Massachusetts, and we were proud regulars. Is there anything more delicious than their Asian Zing wings? I'll answer my own question: NO! No there is not!. And...
manchesterinklink.com
Remains of 47 people unclaimed; funeral home seeks family members before Nov. 2 crypt burial
MANCHESTER, NH – There are nearly 50 people whose cremated remains have not been claimed by their family members. Most of these people died within the last couple of years. Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematory is hoping to connect the cremains with their family members. If this doesn’t happen...
laconiadailysun.com
Muskrats GM, who found 'family' with team after moving to Lakes Region, steps down
LACONIA — Muskrats General Manager Carey Hough is stepping down after three years in the role. “I never anticipated the path taking in a college athlete for the summer would put me on,” Hough wrote in a Facebook post announcing her decision. “Thank you for everything, Muskrats family.”
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Woman Seriously Injured ATV Crash
A 44-year-old Manchester woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle when it hit a trail bump. Authorities believe inexperience was a factor in the crash. They note the woman’s ATV was unregistered.
N.H. man killed in crash on 495 in Chelmsford
One person is dead after a two-car crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford Saturday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two cars, a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, were both traveling north on 495 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The Toyota was...
manchesterinklink.com
5 Derryfield seniors reconized in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
MANCHESTER NH – The Derryfield School announced on October 25 that five students have been recognized by the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program for their scholastic talents. Seniors Jaisen Soundar, Jack Schroeder, and Zachary Rabold are presently semifinalists and Artem Yurovskiy and Benjamin Roy were named Commended students. “One...
Multi-alarm fire rips through $2.5 million Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — An Andover home was destroyed after a 3-alarm fire ripped through the house on Sunday afternoon. Around 12:13 p.m., fire crews responded to 15 Somerset Drive where a $2.5 million house was shown spewing flames from the second-story windows. When Boston 25 crews arrived on the...
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert, repeat, RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the Granite State, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale....
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veteran celebrates 100th birthday with ride in Corvette convertible
BEDFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire veteran celebrated her 100th birthday by riding in style. Marian turned 100 years old and the community at Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center came together to help her celebrate. The Navy World War Two veteran was welcomed to the celebration by staff at...
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
WMUR.com
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH
A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
Death Row Scenario: Last Meals From New Hampshire Restaurants
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you were about to eat your last meal and you had to pick it from a New Hampshire restaurant menu, where would you go? What would you have?
manchesterinklink.com
Report of fight leads to arrest of man who ditched a gun inside corner store after fleeing police
MANCHESTER, NH – On October 24, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 334 Union St. for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they did not see a fight but saw a man, later identified as Nathaniel Standish, 23, of Somersworth, running from the area. Police ordered Standish to stop, but he ignored them and entered Seven Days Market. Police followed him into the store and saw him place a bag behind a drink machine.
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
