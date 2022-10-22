Read full article on original website
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
UAB Dentistry clinic could open summer of 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The University of Alabama–Birmingham Dentistry representatives were in town Monday to celebrate the first satellite clinic that will be in Dothan. UAB will have a dental clinic located on the third floor of the medical tower on the HealthCenter South campus. It will be...
Houston Co. Commission pitches in towards new SARCOA facility
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The ball is rolling for SARCOA to build a new facility right next to the current one. Over the past few years, the number of seniors that SARCOA provides for has grown tremendously, so the Area Agency on Aging is outgrowing its current space. The...
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
Montgomery, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Montgomery. The Lawrence County High School volleyball team will have a game with Montgomery Academy on October 25, 2022, 07:00:00. The West Morgan High School volleyball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on October 25, 2022, 11:30:00.
Two fronts, two opportunities for rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — All eyes will be on our first front as it moves into the Southeast today. A line of showers and storms will be co-located with the frontal boundary and will progress eastward through Mississippi and into western Alabama by the afternoon hours. Ahead of it here in the Tri-State, we can expect increasing clouds throughout the day and only a couple showers. As we head into the latter part of the evening hours, we’ll see the line finally reach our area. It’ll move into our western counties first (Coffee and Geneva) during the 8-9 PM timeframe and overspread the rest of the area from there, reaching Dothan sometime between 11 PM and midnight. The line will finally exit Early County and the region as a whole to the east by 1 AM CT/2 AM ET early Wednesday morning. Even though the line will be in the process of weakening as it pushes through, a couple strong to severe storms will not be out of the question along its leading edge. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main threat with the strongest storms, but a very isolated, brief spin-up tornado is not out of the question as well. Make sure you’re paying attention to the weather tonight and stay tuned for further updates! Outside of the shower and storm chances today, it’ll be warm with highs in the low 80s once again.
DLS: Youth Basketball Program registration extended
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services announces that they have extended registration for the Youth Basketball Program this Fall. For kids ages 9-18, the Youth Basketball registration has been extended online from noon on Monday, October 24th, until midnight on Wednesday, October 26th. Slots are still available in...
School in the Great Outdoors of Western Coffee Co.
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)— It’s a totally different experience for hundreds of students in the wiregrass this week they’re enjoying time spent in nature. All thanks to the Coffee County “Soil and Water Conservation” District; the Forestry advisory committee; the Coffee County Extension office hosting “Wildlife Field Days” at the National Security recreation site outside of Elba.
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
Dothan, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dothan. The Providence Christian School basketball team will have a game with G.W. Long High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00. The Ariton High School basketball team will have a game with Northside Methodist Academy on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Dothan City Schools hire first career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
