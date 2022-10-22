ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

WIAA football: Nate Yaroch, Lakeside Lutheran push past Edgewood 23-20 in Level 1

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 4 days ago

LAKE MILLS—It is really difficult to beat a good team twice in one season.

The Warriors did so. And did it in an eight-day span.

The fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran football team held off fifth-seeded Edgewood 23-20 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at LLHS on Friday.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 13-10 victory at Edgewood. In the postseason, Lakeside got some welcome reinforcements as senior tailback and linebacker Nate Yaroch played for the first time since Sept. 23, sophomore two-way linemen Thomas Dwyer returned to the lineup and senior quarterback Levi Birkholz was back to his usual playmaking self after being limited to a game-manager role last week due to a shoulder injury.

“This gives us an eight-win season, which is a nice accomplishment,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “We finished our home season undefeated.

“Moving onto the second level, we know the opponent will be good, but we are thankful for the opportunity.”

With four minutes left on a fourth-and-goal play from the one-yard line, Lakeside junior tailback Kayden Bou was ruled barely short of the goal line on a rush. Edgewood, trailing by a field goal, took over with three timeouts in its pocket.

The Crusaders offense then picked up a pair of first downs and was starting to gain momentum. On third and two, Edgewood senior quarterback Mason Folkers lofted a deep pass, which Birkholz ranged over from his safety spot to intercept with 1 minute, 38 seconds left.

“Levi made a play for us,” Bauer said. “We wanted to keep him out on the defensive side, but in a situation like that he’s a terrific athlete to be able to put back there and do just what he did. It was a game-saving play for us.”

First-down carries by Bou, who ran it 22 times for 102 yards, and Birkholz, who toted it 15 times for 98 yards with a score, punched Lakeside’s fourth Level 2 berth in the last five seasons.

Yaroch ran it 15 times for 105 yards, averaging seven yards per try, with two TDs.

“It’s great coming back in the playoffs,” Yaroch said. “Everyone was ready. We brought a couple other guys back too. Our offensive line was pushing them and we were more physical. This overall was a good game for us.”

Lakeside (8-2) had 322 rushing yards on 56 attempts, good for 5.8 yards per attempt. Edgewood (6-4) managed only 68 rushing yards on 18 carries.

“Nate had some very nice runs,” Bauer said. “That’s a difference maker for our offense. We were riding Kayden Bou pretty heavily for a few games and teams knew that. Now we are balanced up again in the backfield.

“We were back to our regular veer plays tonight. Levi did not keep it a lot but boy he kept it a few times and got good gains. Last week we used the bone formation or straight gives with straight blocking and no option. It was very different offensively from last week to this week. Edgewood was ready for the bone when we went to it tonight. Last week, we caught them off guard with it.”

The Warriors could not have scripted a much better start to the game.

After the teams exchanged punts to open, Edgewood—after committing a pair of pre-snap penalties, found itself facing second and long near its own goal line. Lakeside senior defensive lineman Ben Buxa bursted through the line and sacked Folkers for a safety.

The Warriors, after receiving the free kick, built a double-digit lead after a 10-play, 75-yard march was capped off by a Birkholz 33-yard scamper to paydirt. Bou, who continues to draw a host of defenders before getting tackled, moved the sticks on third and short earlier in the drive and rumbled 13 yards on fourth down and four on the play preceding Birkholz’s TD.

Edgewood’s next series was halted after three plays when junior linebacker Kole Lostetter intercepted Folkers near midfield.

Lakeside’s next offensive play resulted in 29 yards as Yaroch shot up the gut before being dragged down from behind. Junior running back Cranden Dwyer took a pitch 12 yards to set up goal-to-go. On third and short from the four-yard line, Yaroch scored as the Warriors opened up a 16-0 lead with 11:22 left in the second quarter.

Edgewood needed seven plays to get back in it. On third and eight, Folkers lofted a pass up to senior receiver Matt Garcia, who despite being interfered with high-pointed it for a 37-yard TD. Folkers’ two-point pass attempt fell incomplete.

Lakeside—after sophomore Alex Baehr made a nice play to pounce on an Edgewood onside kick—had a touchdown negated by penalty. The Warriors then settled for a 41-yard field goal, which sailed way left with 1:11 to go in the half.

Folkers, who finished 17 of 30 for 240 yards, completed passes of 29, 24 and 23 yards in the hurry-up offense to move it inside the five-yard line. There, he scored from four yards away on a run off the right side to make it 16-13 at the break.

The Warriors got the ball to start the second half and quickly pushed ahead by 10 again. A 26-yard grab on a deep ball down the sideline by Lostetter set up a three-yard TD by Yaroch early in the third to make it 23-13.

After the sides traded punts, Edgewood made things real interesting. Folkers found senior wideout Jacob Sheahan over the middle for a five-yard score. The point after made it 23-20 with 9:43 left in the game.

The Crusaders tried another onside kick and momentarily looked to have recovered before the home crowd breathed a collective sigh of relief as Birkholz and Co. trotted back out on the field.

That Warriors’ drive ended with the Crusaders’ aforementioned goal-line stand.

Lakeside junior defensive back Karsten Grundahl finished with a team-leading seven tackles.

The Warriors face top-seeded—and top-ranked—Catholic Memorial (10-0) on the road in Level 2 next week.

“It’s a new challenge,” Yaroch said. “We have to embrace it. Like Coach Bauer said ‘we have to be men’. We have to have a good week of practice and try to be more physical than them.”

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 23, EDGEWOOD 20

Edgewood 0 13 0 7—20

Lakeside 9 7 7 0—23

First quarter

LL—Buxa sacks Folkers in end zone for safety

LL—Birkholz 33 run (Grundahl kick)

Second quarter

LL—Yaroch 4 run (Grundahl kick)

E—Garcia 37 pass from Folkers (pass failed)

E—Folkers 4 run (Klestinski kick)

Third quarter

LL—Yaroch 3 run (Grundahl kick)

Fourth quarter

E—Sheahan 5 pass from Folkers (Klestinski kick)

Team statistics

Total offense: E 308, LL 356; Yards per play: E 6.7, LL 5.8; Passing yards: E 240, LL 34; Rushing attempts-yards: E 16-68, LL 56-322; Penalties-yards: E 7-60, LL 8-55; Fumbles-lost: E 0-0, LL 0-0; Interceptions thrown: E 2, LL 0; Time of possession: E 17:40, LL 30:40; First downs: E 17, LL 22.

Individual statistics

Passing (comp.-att.-yds-td-int)—E: Folkers 17-30-240-2-2; LL: Birkholz 4-5-34-0-0; Rushing attempts-yards—E: Thompson 8-72; LL: Yaroch 15-105, Bou 22-102, Birkholz 15-98, Dwyer 2-17; Receptions-yards—E: Garcia 5-72, Sheahan 4-49, Nedelcoff 3-42; LL: Lostetter 2-35.

