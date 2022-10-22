Sherwood hears about library history, closes alleys

SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council met here Wednesday evening and learned about local library history.

Council also took action on an alley vacation plan as well as matters concerning a proposed solar project near the village limits (see below).

Cara Potter, executive director of the Defiance Public Library Systems, attended the meeting and spoke briefly about the history of the Sherwood Branch, the activity room of which is where village council meetings take place.

Potter noted that though she cannot ask anyone to vote yes on the upcoming library levy renewal that will appear on the ballot Nov. 8, she wanted to share with council a little about the history of the Sherwood library. One citizen in attendance said she remembered the first librarian at the Sherwood Branch from when she was a small girl.

Potter noted that many of the small communities used to have reading rooms all associated with the Defiance Public Library, including Ney, Sherwood and Hicksville to name a few. When asked what amount of the library’s overall budget the levy covers, Potter said it provides about two-thirds. This includes among other expenses, the cost of staff and library items that the public can check out across all library branches.

Also Wednesday, the third and final reading for vacating a large number of alleys was held and approved with one citizen showing up to complain about the closure.

The alleys the village is vacating will become private land that will be divided down the center line of the alley and will then be considered private property belonging to the landowner with lots touching the alley. It also means that the village will no longer put down stone, have snow removed or maintain the alleys in any way.

Council ended the meeting with an executive session to consider matters related to the proposed construction by Lightsource bp of a solar field east and north of the village limits.

Following executive session, council decided to instruct the village solicitor, Harvey Hyman, to compose a letter expressing the village’s opposition to Lightsource’s plan.

In other business:

• Village Administrator and Fiscal Officer Sherri Ramey thanked Defiance officials for use of their streetsweeper which swept U.S. 127 (Harrison Street) through Sherwood.

• Ramey noted that citizens in Sherwood have been receiving letters from the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) about tax issues. These are likely a scam and Ramey wanted to advise that these letters from RITA be ignored and thrown into the trash. Ramey also said that no citizen of Sherwood should give their personal information to RITA.

• council approved changes to its by-laws. One change is that citizens who wish to speak for an extended period of time at the meeting will need to contact the village office ahead of time. Those who come to the meetings without having done this will have to speak after those who have reserved speaking time.