Area police reports

State patrol---

Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., at Ohio 15 and U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound Pahl Ready-Mix concrete truck driven by Michael McDowell, 32, Hamilton, Ind., attempted to back up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Duane Short, 76, Archbold. Short's vehicle had moderate damage and the concrete truck had light damage. McDowell was cited for improper backing.

Defiance sheriff---

Wednesday, 3:31 a.m., on Openlander Road, north of Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Deanna Ankney, 77, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Sunday, 1:38 p.m., at the traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by John Sindel, 74, 25046 Watson Road, struck a vehicle driven by Makayla Branham, 21, 1395 Ayersville Ave. Branham's vehicle had heavy damage and Sindel's had light damage. Sindel was cited for failure to yield.

Monday, 6:18 p.m., at 806 Holgate Ave., Adalberto Vega Jr., 41, 806 Holgate Ave., was charged with domestic violence.

Henry sheriff---

Wednesday, 5:27 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Miguel Gomez, 21, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 8:43 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristen Krueger, 43, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 7:17 p.m., on County Road G in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Frederick Weber, 67, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., on the U.S. 24 off ramp to Ohio 108, a westbound vehicle driven by Brittni George, 34, 20135 Schick Road, Defiance, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Ginny McMeekin, 41, Fort Wayne. George's vehicle had no damage and McMeekin's had light damage.

Thursday, 12:51 p.m., at 179 E. Maumee Ave., Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.

Paulding sheriff---

Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 71 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Mansfield, 25, Latty, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 5:28 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 613 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cassandra Richardson, 23, Paulding, attempted to turn left and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Noah Reel, 22, Paulding. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Reel was cited for failure to yield.

Thursday, 5:13 p.m., at Ohio 637 and County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Maleeha Schaffer, 15, Paulding, attempted a left turn and struck a guardrail on the northwest side of the intersection. The vehicle had heavy damage, and she was cited for failure to control.

Paulding police---

Wednesday, 10:32 a.m., on East Perry Street, just south of North Williams Street, a parked vehicle driven by Blane Fickel, 62, Oakwood, attempted to back out of a parking place and struck a vehicle driven by Leonard Moyer Jr., 61, Paulding. Fickel's vehicle had no damage and Moyer's had light damage.

Wauseon police---

Tuesday, 9:14 a.m., at Linfoot Street and Old Orchard Drive, an eastbound vehicle on Linfoot Street, driven by Lori Sievert, 57, Delta, attempted to turn left onto Orchard Drive and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Beau Reeder, 18, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Reeder was cited for failure to yield.

Fires

Paulding---

Friday, 12:50 p.m., firefighters from Paulding Fire Department were called to a field fire on County Road 143, one mile north of Ohio 111.

Payne---

Friday, 3:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire on County Road 124, between township roads 61 and 71. Paulding and Antwerp fire departments were called for mutual aid.