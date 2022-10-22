Defiance County common pleas

Isaiah Garrett, 24, 12417 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded guilty to attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $1,818.92 restitution to the City of Defiance.

Tiffany Guynes, 32, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she pay $95 restitution to Marshalls Department Store and have no contact there. She also was fined $500 while $840 seized in the investigation was forfeited to be used for restitution and the fine. Guynes and a co-defendant stole merchandise from Defiance's Marshalls store on Dec. 18, 2021.

Heather Hersey, 42, 400 Greenler Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to control, each a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for three years.

Ricardo Watson, 35, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.

Dustin Altman, 34, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 5.

Christopher Crapsey, 55, Toledo, pleaded no contest to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Billy Evans, 38, 1200 Ayersville Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and a second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.

Dennis Mullins, 47, Cecil, pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.

Kyle Tyler, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Kenneth Baskin, 18, 414 Juliet St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 11 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Natasha Ryan, 35, 733 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dustin Siler, 25, 1219 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Rachel Simac, 24, Noblesville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging her with two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Maurice Washington, 47, 1582 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.