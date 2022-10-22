ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Defiance County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

Isaiah Garrett, 24, 12417 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded guilty to attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $1,818.92 restitution to the City of Defiance.

Tiffany Guynes, 32, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she pay $95 restitution to Marshalls Department Store and have no contact there. She also was fined $500 while $840 seized in the investigation was forfeited to be used for restitution and the fine. Guynes and a co-defendant stole merchandise from Defiance's Marshalls store on Dec. 18, 2021.

Heather Hersey, 42, 400 Greenler Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to control, each a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for three years.

Ricardo Watson, 35, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.

Dustin Altman, 34, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 5.

Christopher Crapsey, 55, Toledo, pleaded no contest to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Billy Evans, 38, 1200 Ayersville Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and a second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.

Dennis Mullins, 47, Cecil, pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.

Kyle Tyler, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Kenneth Baskin, 18, 414 Juliet St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 11 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Natasha Ryan, 35, 733 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dustin Siler, 25, 1219 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Rachel Simac, 24, Noblesville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging her with two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Maurice Washington, 47, 1582 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

5th man charged in downtown BG riot is sentenced

A fifth man involved in a downtown riot last year has been sentenced. Isiah Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said Harrison had an emotional reaction after being called a derogatory name that led to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WANE-TV

Jury seated in grisly homicide, dismemberment trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence. “The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary

LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon. Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state. According to the indictment,...
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm

A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash

LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Man gets 95 years in prison for Lake James murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, Matthew Hoover was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 82-year-old Wilma Ball on June 23 of last year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges he faced. Those included 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser said that the particularly heinous nature of the crime was taken into consideration during sentencing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged as major drug offender

LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week. Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
ANGOLA, IN
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
575
Followers
333
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy