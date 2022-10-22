Napoleon Municipal Court

Ryan Contreras, 45, McComb, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Holli Barrett, 31, Toledo, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony.

Sarah Doeden, 38, Liberty Center, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

Justin Travis, 34, Deshler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.

Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Holgate, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony, and her case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced---

Rethan Colbert, 39, Toledo, drug abuse, $92.50 fine; speed, $42.50 fine.

Augustine Ybarra Jr., 49, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Alfonso Gonzalez, 21, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Jacob Couts, 20, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $250 fine.

Dustin Patty, 37, New Bavaria, falsification, $250 fine, 180 sentence/156 days suspended/24 days credit.

Jacob May, 26, 716 Pierce St., Defiance, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speeding violation, $100 fine.

Dismissed---

Kenneth Elchinger, 75, Ottawa, permitting drug abuse; Woodrow Templeton, 70, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, and nuisance prohibition.