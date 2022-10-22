BRYAN — A recent Williams County grand jury here has returned charges against a number of defendants.

Among those indicted were:

• Jeffrey Dietsch, 35, 314 Seneca St., Defiance, for two counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that he caused damage to sprinkler heads and floor tiles at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Sept. 16 and Sept. 24.

• Melanie Hedger, 40, Sherwood, for assault, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly caused physical harm to another person at CCNO on Oct. 7.

• Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, for illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. She allegedly attempted to bring methamphetamine into CCNO on Aug. 2.