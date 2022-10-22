ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Defiance County common pleas

By Cassandra White
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

Billy Evans, 38, 1200 Ayersville Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and a second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.

Dennis Mullins, 47, Cecil, pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.

Kyle Tyler, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Kenneth Baskin, 18, 414 Juliet St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 11 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

5th man charged in downtown BG riot is sentenced

A fifth man involved in a downtown riot last year has been sentenced. Isiah Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said Harrison had an emotional reaction after being called a derogatory name that led to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary

LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon. Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state. According to the indictment,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash

LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm

A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WOWO News

Man gets 95 years in prison for Lake James murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, Matthew Hoover was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 82-year-old Wilma Ball on June 23 of last year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges he faced. Those included 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser said that the particularly heinous nature of the crime was taken into consideration during sentencing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Mercer County will increase police on patrol for Halloween

MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol this week for Halloween. The Sheriff’s Office will be working in conjunction with Ohio Traffic Safety Office to keep Mercer County safe from impaired drivers. Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds motorists to not drive while...
The Lima News

Testimony begins in murder trial: Man accused of burying girlfriend in MLK Park

LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a man accused of murdering and burying the body of his girlfriend in May 2020 began Monday afternoon. Melvin Boothe, 31, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and possessing criminal tools in the death of McKenzie Butler, 25. Butler’s body was found buried in the woods on the south side of Martin Luther King Park in Lima on June 13, 2020.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged as major drug offender

LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week. Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets prison for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate UTV crash involving missing teen in Ohio

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
ANGOLA, IN
WHIO Dayton

Deputies respond to injury ATV crash, discover missing teen

MARION TOWNSHIP — A missing juvenile was found injured as deputies responded to reports of an injury crash involving an ATV on Saturday night in Marion Township. On October 22 at 7:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call regarding a missing juvenile, according to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
575
Followers
333
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy