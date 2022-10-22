Defiance County common pleas

Billy Evans, 38, 1200 Ayersville Ave., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and a second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.

Dennis Mullins, 47, Cecil, pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.

Kyle Tyler, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Kenneth Baskin, 18, 414 Juliet St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 11 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.