Silsbee, TX

12newsnow.com

Nederland upsets top ranked Barbers Hill in final district match

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last, topping number one Barbers Hill in their final 17-5A match Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles entered the Dog Dome with a perfect district record and 5A's number one ranking and left with their first setback in 17-5A.
NEDERLAND, TX
therecordlive.com

Bears play Lumberton for first place Friday

The two preseason favorites in District 10-4A Division I play on Friday night. The winner of the game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Lumberton Raiders will take a big step to winning the district championship. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is playing their best football the last two weeks with impressive...
LUMBERTON, TX
kjas.com

Jasper and Silsbee on Collision Course

With only two games remaining in the regular season everything in District 9 4A Division 2 is pointing towards the November 4th meeting of the Jasper Bulldogs and the Silsbee Tigers at Jasper’s Bulldog Stadium. Both the Dawgs and the Tigers are 4 and 0 in district both with wins over the likely #3 team in the district the Hampshire-Fannett Longhorns and the West Orange-Stark Mustangs.
JASPER, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Southland regular season title is a stepping stone for Lamar soccer

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new conference and a new coach hasn't hindered Lamar soccer's mission to dominate. Over the weekend the Cardinals beat the Corpus Christi Islanders on the road 2-1 in a dramatic fashion. As the game clock was ticking down, junior forward Arely Alaniz gained possession and...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Clutch goal gives Southland Conference returnee Lamar regular season title

BEAUMONT, Texas — With a minute to go, the Cardinals were facing the prospect of a 1-1 tie to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after Northwestern State defeated UIW to draw within two points of them in the Southland Conference standings. But then, a long range shot from Arely Alaniz put all doubt to rest as the Cardinals clinched the regular season conference title with a 2-1 win over the Islanders. With only one game left to go, LU is 12-1-2 overall and 9-1-1 in conference play.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control, struck and struck the cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Who should I call for a reckless driver?

Percy from Vinton, La. asks: I commute from Louisiana to Port Arthur daily, but I’m thinking about relocating to Port Arthur. What do I need to do to get a Texas Driver License? I hope I don’t have to take the driving part over, because I’m so beyond that! Help!
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Luke's Mid-County to close, just 2 weeks after Beaumont location

Just two weeks after the closing of its flagship Beaumont location, Luke's Bar and Grill Mid-County is closing its doors. In a short post to its Facebook page Monday, the restaurant encouraged patrons to "party with (them) one last time" that night, stating that it would be its "last night for business."
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Two more Southeast Texans reach the 'Face of Horror' quarterfinals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Vidor residents are in the top 1% of an internet Halloween contest. Jackie Rainwater, whose contest name is Anna Rainwater, and Candie Locke are currently in the quarterfinals of the "2022 Face of Horror" competition. The quarterfinals started...
VIDOR, TX

