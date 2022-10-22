Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
12newsnow.com
Nederland upsets top ranked Barbers Hill in final district match
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last, topping number one Barbers Hill in their final 17-5A match Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles entered the Dog Dome with a perfect district record and 5A's number one ranking and left with their first setback in 17-5A.
therecordlive.com
Bears play Lumberton for first place Friday
The two preseason favorites in District 10-4A Division I play on Friday night. The winner of the game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Lumberton Raiders will take a big step to winning the district championship. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is playing their best football the last two weeks with impressive...
kjas.com
Jasper and Silsbee on Collision Course
With only two games remaining in the regular season everything in District 9 4A Division 2 is pointing towards the November 4th meeting of the Jasper Bulldogs and the Silsbee Tigers at Jasper’s Bulldog Stadium. Both the Dawgs and the Tigers are 4 and 0 in district both with wins over the likely #3 team in the district the Hampshire-Fannett Longhorns and the West Orange-Stark Mustangs.
Lumberton head coach, athletic director presents Vidor football player with picture of sportsmanship
VIDOR, Texas — The head coach and athletic director at Lumberton High School made a special stop in Vidor Monday to deliver a photo some are saying displayed great sportsmanship during Friday night's game between the two schools. James Reyes went to Vidor High School to deliver a print...
Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baytown Christian Academy football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
12newsnow.com
Southland regular season title is a stepping stone for Lamar soccer
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new conference and a new coach hasn't hindered Lamar soccer's mission to dominate. Over the weekend the Cardinals beat the Corpus Christi Islanders on the road 2-1 in a dramatic fashion. As the game clock was ticking down, junior forward Arely Alaniz gained possession and...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
12newsnow.com
Clutch goal gives Southland Conference returnee Lamar regular season title
BEAUMONT, Texas — With a minute to go, the Cardinals were facing the prospect of a 1-1 tie to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after Northwestern State defeated UIW to draw within two points of them in the Southland Conference standings. But then, a long range shot from Arely Alaniz put all doubt to rest as the Cardinals clinched the regular season conference title with a 2-1 win over the Islanders. With only one game left to go, LU is 12-1-2 overall and 9-1-1 in conference play.
kjas.com
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control, struck and struck the cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
Nederland Police chase ends in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver led Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city. Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter. The chase, involving what appeared...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
'We do not retaliate': LCM CISD superintendent shares message with students after stadium was vandalized
ORANGE, Texas — Officials and students from a Southeast Texas school district are working with law enforcement to get justice after suspects defaced turf and other facilities at a stadium. Students have come forward to help the Orange County Sheriff’s Office find out who defaced the Battlin' Bear Stadium....
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Who should I call for a reckless driver?
Percy from Vinton, La. asks: I commute from Louisiana to Port Arthur daily, but I’m thinking about relocating to Port Arthur. What do I need to do to get a Texas Driver License? I hope I don’t have to take the driving part over, because I’m so beyond that! Help!
kogt.com
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
No injuries reported after Beaumont ISD school bus, car crash Tuesday afternoon
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after a Beaumont Independent School District bus and a passenger vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Iola Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The bus was carrying Beaumont United High School students, according to BISD spokesperson Adam Thibodeaux.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont, Port Arthur ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity
Flu season is nothing new, but this year it has come earlier and stronger. Doctors are encouraging Southeast Texans to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
MySanAntonio
Luke's Mid-County to close, just 2 weeks after Beaumont location
Just two weeks after the closing of its flagship Beaumont location, Luke's Bar and Grill Mid-County is closing its doors. In a short post to its Facebook page Monday, the restaurant encouraged patrons to "party with (them) one last time" that night, stating that it would be its "last night for business."
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jasper County on Sunday. The crash happened on Highway 96 at around 4 p.m. According to the Police, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck along with a truck were involved in the collision.
MySanAntonio
Two more Southeast Texans reach the 'Face of Horror' quarterfinals
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Vidor residents are in the top 1% of an internet Halloween contest. Jackie Rainwater, whose contest name is Anna Rainwater, and Candie Locke are currently in the quarterfinals of the "2022 Face of Horror" competition. The quarterfinals started...
Comments / 0