BEAUMONT, Texas — With a minute to go, the Cardinals were facing the prospect of a 1-1 tie to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after Northwestern State defeated UIW to draw within two points of them in the Southland Conference standings. But then, a long range shot from Arely Alaniz put all doubt to rest as the Cardinals clinched the regular season conference title with a 2-1 win over the Islanders. With only one game left to go, LU is 12-1-2 overall and 9-1-1 in conference play.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO