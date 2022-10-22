Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
IATC releases team rankings ahead of State XC
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings ahead of this weekend's state meet. The Logan-Magnolia are the highest-ranked KMAland girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while the St. Albert and Glenwood boys lead the way with respective No. 3 rankings in 1A and 3A.
kmaland.com
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Ankeny 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny volleyball looked every bit the part of a state championship caliber team Tuesday night at the expense of Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln.
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (10/25): Lewis Central cruises to city championship
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central cruised to a 265-159 win over Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs City Championship. The Titans got another strong night from Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins, as each won two individual events each. Brown took the 50 free (25.71) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.32) while Collins won the 100 free (56.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.91). Emma Gordon took the 200 IM (2:37.46), Katie Ramos won the 100 fly (1:11.40) and Claire Crilly was champion in the 500 freestyle (5:56.96).
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
kmaland.com
East Atchison rolls Rock Port for third-straight district title
(Oregon) – The East Atchison volleyball team captured its third-straight district title and punched their ticket to a State Sectional with a sweep of Rock Port Tuesday night. The Wolves outlasted the Blue Jays in a marathon first set, before making quick work of their opponent for a 31-29,...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
(Red Oak) -- Investigators believe high winds may have rekindled a grass fire from two weeks ago and burned 750 acres near Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after a small fire in a ditch was reported late Sunday afternoon, but within three minutes it was spreading north and they weren't sure it could be stopped. Nearly 12 dozen firefighters from 18 different departments responded. Two fire fighters received what Hamman describes as very minor burns. Hamman credits the dozen farmers on tractors, pulling discs and cutting fire breaks in the fields, for stopping the fire from spreading to the western half of the county.
kmaland.com
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
kmaland.com
Underwood routs Interstate 35, preps for second round matchup with ACGC
(Underwood) -- For the third time in as many years, Underwood (9-0) is moving on to round two of the Iowa High School Class 1A state football playoffs. The Eagles trounced Interstate 35 (3-6) 49-17 in the first round last Friday. “I’m really happy with the way we played,” Underwood...
kmaland.com
Southwest Valley confident heading into rematch with AHSTW
(Corning) -- For the second straight year, the Southwest Valley football team is into the Round of 16 in the playoffs. The Timberwolves overcame a 14-point deficit in the opening round to beat Madrid 21-14 last week. "First and foremost, you start with the heart the boys were able to...
kmaland.com
11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowans Score a Combined $75,000 in Iowa Lottery Winnings
Northeast Iowans have scored big Iowa Lottery winnings within the last two weeks totaling $75,000. Lottery officials say Dustin Chatfield of Cresco won a $20,000 prize with the “Word Search” InstaPlay game after he purchased his winning ticket at Cresco Mart in Cresco. Word Search is a $20...
kmaland.com
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth back in playoffs, ready for jaunt to Scottsbluff
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's transition year has resulted in the program's fourth consecutive postseason berth. Now, the Blue Devils ready themselves for a seven-hour bus trip to take on a perennial Class B contender. There were many ups and downs during the first year under Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen, but...
kmaland.com
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
weareiowa.com
When is Beggars' Night? Your complete 2022 guide to trick-or-treating in central Iowa
IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching. Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. By letting kids celebrate and get...
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Allick repeats as Big Ten Freshman of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick has been named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week for a second straight week. Allick led the Huskers to sweeps over No. 12 Purdue and Illinois last week, averaging 3.17 kills per set with a .548 hitting percentage. View the complete...
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Ryan Melton
(Nevada) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Ryan Melton. An Omaha native and Omaha Central High School graduate, Melton holds a bachelor's degree...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
