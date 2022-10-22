(Red Oak) -- Investigators believe high winds may have rekindled a grass fire from two weeks ago and burned 750 acres near Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after a small fire in a ditch was reported late Sunday afternoon, but within three minutes it was spreading north and they weren't sure it could be stopped. Nearly 12 dozen firefighters from 18 different departments responded. Two fire fighters received what Hamman describes as very minor burns. Hamman credits the dozen farmers on tractors, pulling discs and cutting fire breaks in the fields, for stopping the fire from spreading to the western half of the county.

RED OAK, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO