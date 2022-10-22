ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after car overturns

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Friday in Atchison. On Sunday, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Deborah McArdie, 73, Atchison, was westbound on Country Club Road just west of 17th Street. McArdie lost control of...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Dispute over dog ownership lands Mo. man in Kan. jail

Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
SALINA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of meth possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Inmate who escaped from Kansas prison captured

TOPEKA –Inmate Joshua W. Renfro, who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility, has been apprehended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by law enforcement officials in Leavenworth County. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident. Just after...
LANSING, KS
St. Joseph Post

Search underway for inmate who escaped from Kansas prison

TOPEKA, Kansas —Law enforcement and Kansas Dept. of Correction officials are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Joshua W. Renfro walked away walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the KDOC. Just after 9p.m., Renfro, a 39-year-old white male, was reported missing when the...
LANSING, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

‘Why me?’: KU physicist thought $800K grant was a prank

LAWRENCE — The MacArthur Foundation has named a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas a 2022 fellow and awarded him the reputable “genius grant.”. The MacArthur Foundation recognized Steven Prohira for his creative work in the advancement of detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. According to the MacArthur Foundation, Prohira’s work includes expertise in theory, engineering and experimental design. The $800,000 grant, which is awarded to 20 to 30 innovators across the country annually, is described by the MacArthur Foundation as a no-strings-attached investment in the fellows’ potentials.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy