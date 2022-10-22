Read full article on original website
Related
Benton battles back, holds off Maryville in intense district title match Monday
SAVANNAH - Benton has been hard to count out in 2022. The Cardinals (24-9-1) have played 11 matches this season that have gone four sets or longer. Two of them against Maryville. One of those two was Monday. Benton was down by seven points in set one, four points in...
Mahomes throws for three scores, Chiefs pull away from 49ers Sunday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs' 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his...
KC Current advance to NWSL Championship with win over Seattle's OL Reign
The Kansas City Current have continued their impressive 2022 season after going into Seattle and defeating the OL Reign 2-0 to advance to the NWSL Championships where they will face off with Portland Thorns FC. Kansas City is now just one step away from completing a journey that has never...
Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph
Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
Kansas woman hospitalized after car overturns
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Friday in Atchison. On Sunday, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Deborah McArdie, 73, Atchison, was westbound on Country Club Road just west of 17th Street. McArdie lost control of...
Dispute over dog ownership lands Mo. man in Kan. jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
Kansas man accused of meth possession
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
Arbitrator says Kansas City firefighter lied about fatal crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year. Judge Miles Sweeney said in a summary of his findings that was filed in court Friday the...
Kan. woman jailed for alleged pot possession, traffic violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Dreyona K. Seymore of Atchison in the 800 block South 5th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held on requested charges of possession of marijuana and speeding. Online...
Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
Inmate who escaped from Kansas prison captured
TOPEKA –Inmate Joshua W. Renfro, who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility, has been apprehended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by law enforcement officials in Leavenworth County. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident. Just after...
Kan. man admits not paying required sales tax on luxury automobiles
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas man pleaded guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers’ Sales Tax Act and was ordered to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution and penalties, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Bryan Huff, 36, of Leawood, pleaded guilty yesterday in Johnson County District Court to misdemeanor...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Kansas prison
TOPEKA, Kansas —Law enforcement and Kansas Dept. of Correction officials are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Joshua W. Renfro walked away walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the KDOC. Just after 9p.m., Renfro, a 39-year-old white male, was reported missing when the...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery returned to jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested 48-year-old April A. Thomas of Atchison, on Friday on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She had been accused of domestic battery in connection with incidents on August 24 and Sept. 13, according to online jail records. On...
‘Why me?’: KU physicist thought $800K grant was a prank
LAWRENCE — The MacArthur Foundation has named a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas a 2022 fellow and awarded him the reputable “genius grant.”. The MacArthur Foundation recognized Steven Prohira for his creative work in the advancement of detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. According to the MacArthur Foundation, Prohira’s work includes expertise in theory, engineering and experimental design. The $800,000 grant, which is awarded to 20 to 30 innovators across the country annually, is described by the MacArthur Foundation as a no-strings-attached investment in the fellows’ potentials.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0