4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
fox35orlando.com
Coming to Tampa: Country legend George Strait, plus Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town announce tour dates
TAMPA, Fla. - Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
fox13news.com
Venice Theatre plans December reopening with 'A Christmas Carol' following Ian damage
VENICE, Fla. - The show must go on, and officials at the Venice Theatre committed to that immediately after Hurricane Ian tore through the southwest region of Florida. The major storm ripped apart the historic venue, taking out seats and damaging its electrical systems. Despite that, officials say performances will resume soon. On Dec. 2, the theater will open a scaled-down version of its annual ‘A Christmas Carol.' Auditions were held over the weekend.
srqmagazine.com
El Melvin Is a Tex-Mex Celebration
El Melvin sets the bar for elevated Tex-Mex cuisine in Sarasota, and it’s a high one. The three-year-old downtown hotspot has been on my list of restaurants to write about for quite some time, so I met my friend, Sal Piccolo, a local content creator and marketing ace for a lazy Sunday lunch. We sat at the beautifully fashioned, 100-foot bar, NFL pregame on the TV in the background, and feasted as we caught up.
tampamagazines.com
Sonya Bryson-Kirksey: Tampa Bay Lightning National Anthem Singer
I grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. I joined the U.S. Air Force in 1987. I was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in 2011 and retired in2015 as a technical sergeant. My singing journey began in the crib. As a child I sang in my church choir and at school. My most meaningful performance was for President Barack Obama at MacDill in 2014. I’m in my 10th season singing the National Anthem for the Tampa Bay Lightning and it’s magic every single time. I’ve also sung for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rays and Rowdies, as well as the Orlando Magic.
Introducing to the World: KOLO, an Unparalleled Immersive Visual Experience Celebrating the Rich Artistic & Cultural Heritage of Ukraine
As our world experiences a pivotal chapter in history, it is both an honor and a privilege to present a magnificent and magical window into KOLO, KOLO SHOW , a brand-new theatrical dance show and immersive visual experience celebrating the dance, visual and musical heritage of Ukrainian culture. KOLOwill make its North American premiere at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on December 26, 2022 in Sarasota, FL. Tickets on sale now HERE. KOLO also presents at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, FL on December 29th 2022 (tickets on sale 10.14.22)..
amisun.com
Hurricane Ian brings surge of tourism
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian may not have flooded the Island with water, but there has been a different kind of surge since the storm’s passing – tourism. Island residents are accustomed to having a break this time of year from the busy summer and winter tourist seasons, which have been returning to normal since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in early 2021.
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Blues and R&B Vocalist Curtis Salgado to Perform Live in Bradenton, Florida!
Award-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Curtis Salgado, the man NPR calls “an icon” with “a huge voice,” will perform with his band at the Birdrock Taco Shack in Bradenton on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Salgado’s latest album, Damage Control, is being hailed as the best of his long career. Produced by Salgado, Damage Control is packed with soul-searching, street-smart, vividly detailed, instantly memorable songs.
Elevated levels of red tide impact Sarasota’s south county beaches
Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County have posted signs, warning the public of red tide at beaches throughout the area.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Sarasota is Florida’s Hidden Haven for Waterfront Living
Just south of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is rising as a hotspot for luxury real estate development and experiencing an incredible level of growth across all sectors – from real estate to tourism and everything in between. Six islands line Sarasota's extensive coastline, each revealing its...
Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille Hosts Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones for October Blues Brunch
Experience the best in blues at the monthly Live Blues Brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Join fellow blues and brunch enthusiasts as Mattison’s welcomes the one and only…. Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones, on Sunday, October 23, from 11 am – 2 pm. Brunch is served...
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
This Florida City Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
This destination broke into the Top 10!
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
franchising.com
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Opens New Location in Florida
Local Entrepreneurs Expand the Happiest Treat Experience in the World to Valrico Residents. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // VALRICO, FL. - Living in Florida just got sweeter because Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard - the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian ice and frozen custard treats - recently opened at 2511 FL 60, East Valrico.
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)
With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
