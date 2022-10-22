ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

22thepoint.com

Undefeated McKeesport hosts Thomas Jefferson for section title Friday

PITTSBURGH — In the final broadcast of the 2022 season for AHN Friday Night Rivals presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Thomas Jefferson travels to take on McKeesport Friday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. The game can also be streamed live at https://22thepoint.com/watch. You can follow 22...
MCKEESPORT, PA
High School Football PRO

Rimersburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RIMERSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pins Mechanical barcade brings adult playground to the South Side

The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, a barcade that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of so-called barcade concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car slams into Aldi in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aldi supermarket was damaged after a car slammed into it Tuesday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the Aldi at 6290 Northway Drive in Ross Township at 1:01 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

These are the biggest office buildings in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Office buildings in Pittsburgh’s center can be clumped into several waves of construction. In the the late 1960s and first half of the 1970s was the great building wave that reshaped the downtown skyline, with the U.S. Steel Tower (1970), No. 9 One PNC Plaza (1972), No. 12 K&L Gates Center (1968), No. 17 Two PNC Plaza (1974) and 11 Stanwix Street (1970) built during this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House destroyed after fire in Fayette County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA

