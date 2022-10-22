ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/25/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
Rypien holding his own as Broncos trail Jets, 10-9 at halftime

DENVER — With the Broncos’ first Super Bowl championship team from 25 years ago looking on, the current Broncos were in such dire shape they were counting on backup quarterback Brett Rypien to salvage their season. So let ‘er Ryp. The fourth-year, seldom-sued QB wasn’t perfect. The...
DENVER, CO
Simons, Lillard lead unbeaten Blazers past Nuggets 135-110

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game to start the season with a 135-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Simons had 22 points and six 3s in the third quarter alone as...
DENVER, CO
Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avs past Rangers, 3-2 in SO

NEW YORK — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter

DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
COLORADO STATE
Hops n Drops opens in Ranch

Highlands Ranch is the next community Hops n Drops is calling home in Colorado. The casual eatery, known for its ice cold beer and cocktails, opened its third location in the state between Chipotle and Panera off of South University Boulevard on Oct. 20. “We look for neighborhoods,” and Highlands...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
George Strait Is Coming To Colorado In 2023

The King is coming to Colorado - and he's bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride. On Monday morning (Oct. 24). news broke that the 'King of Country Music', George Strait is gearing up to hit the road for a brand-new stadium tour in 2023. The newly...
COLORADO STATE
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
Denver has first freeze, trace of snow this season

DENVER — The Mile High City got its first taste of winter-like weather Monday morning. The mercury fell to 31 degrees Monday morning at the official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA). It's the first time Denver has fallen below freezing this meteorological season. Denver also received a...
DENVER, CO
Southeast taco shop announces Colorado expansion plans

DENVER — A southeast Tex-Mex restaurant franchise is headed west. Florida-based fast-casual restaurant Capitol Tacos has announced plans to take the franchise into new markets across nine states, including Colorado. Capital Tacos said three new restaurants are planned to open in Colorado starting in early 2023. Founded in Tampa...
COLORADO STATE
9 places to enjoy the fall leaves in Denver

DENVER — Peak season is pretty much over for leaf peepers in the mountains, but there's still some to see fall colors around the Denver metro area. The last weeks of October will provide ample opportunities for festive fall experiences across the city. Here are some walks you can...
DENVER, CO
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
LOVELAND, CO
