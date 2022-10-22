Read full article on original website
Shore Conference Tournament field hockey quartefinal round recap, Oct. 25
Maggie McCrae had a hat-trick for top-seeded Shore, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated ninth-seeded Colts neck 6-1 in West Long Branch. Shore (14-2-1) outshot Colts Neck 21-6 in the game. Maddie Malfa also had two goals and an assist with Emma Haynes tallying a goal...
Spotswood over Donovan Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Kieran Barlow scored twice to lead Spotswood to a 4-3 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. The Griffins (4-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Spotswood outscored the home team 3-1 in the second half. Aidan Collins added on a goal and an assist for the Chargers...
Girls soccer: Pingry knocks off Mount St. Dominic
Freshman Maya Nuwayhid had two assists to help Pingry oust Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in Caldwell. Juniors Maggie Ellsworth and Greta Pew each had a goal in the first half while senior Sydney Puntus scored in the second for Pingry (10-5). Senior Allie Colella chipped in with an assist. Pingry is seeded third in the North Jersey Non-Public A NJSIAA Tournament where it has a bye in the first round.
St. Elizabeth over Koinonia - Field hockey recap
Ella Delatush totaled two goals and two assists as St. Elizabeth cruised to a 5-1 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Brynn Kearns chipped in one goal and two assists as St. Elizabeth (7-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime. Scarlett Claps and Emerson Lezynski also scored goals. The...
Hopewell Valley over Voorhees - Field hockey recap
Abigail Sell starred for Voorhees with two goals in its 4-2 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Ava Smadi and Kate Matyas added one goal each in the victory. Jocelyn Nociolo and Raina Jablonski had one goal each for Hopewell Valley. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Shore and Point Pleasant Beach play to tie -- Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli and Cooper Attaway scored one goal each for Shore and Josh Boyan scored both goals for Point Pleasant Beach in a 2-2 tie in Point Pleasant Beach. Sean Newbert and Stephen Molnar had one assist each for Shore and Owen Curtis made seven saves for Point Pleasant Beach.
Prep A Tournament girls soccer first round, Oct. 25
Sophomore Riley Cross produced a hat trick to lead second-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Peddie in the first round of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will next host sixth-seeded Hun in the semifinal on Thursday. Freshman Maris McGinty opened up the scoring for...
Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25
Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves...
Girls volleyball: Princeton goes on perfect run for BCSL title
The Little Tigers did it. Soaring to a perfect 3-0 record in the BCSL Tournament, Princeton did not surrender a set to corral the conference trophy on Thursday over Notre Dame. Naomi Lygas led the way for Princeton with 10 kills and four digs, marking her seventh match of the...
Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
Girls soccer: West Milford takes down Caldwell
Sophomore Lindsay Wittner produced a hat trick to lead West Milford to a 3-1 win over Caldwell in West Milford. Senior Mei Dennison had two assists and senior Olivia Kinahan chipped in with one for West Milford (10-9), which has won two of its last three games. Junior keeper Madison Trout finished with eight saves.
Boys soccer: No. 20 Bergen Catholic stops Hackensack
Sebastian Londono had a goal and an assist as Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Hackensack 4-1 in Hackensack. Luca Nazor, Javier Torres and Sebastian Ortega each scored as well for Bergen Catholic (12-4-1), which won its fourth straight match. Ryan Chong, Ken Hoang and Tyler Ferris chipped in with an assist apiece.
Pennington over Princeton Day - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Kotch scored two goals as Pennington used a big second half to earn a 3-0 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton. Katie Dwyer and Ava Brochon made two saves each to preserve the shutout for Pennington (15-0-1), who scored all three goals in the second half. Hailey Adamsky also...
Mount Olive over Morris Knolls - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Wright scored twice to push Mount Olive to a 2-1 win over Morris Knolls in Flanders. Wright netted back-to-back goals in six minutes to give Mount Olive (11-7-1) a 2-0 lead by the 55th minute. Luc Thomas and Giovanni Welzmueller had the assists, while Kristian Dobbek made 14 saves.
Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap
Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap
Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
West Morris over Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Thies finished with one goal and one assist as West Morris earned a come-from-behind victory over Warren Hills in Chester. Warren Hills (3-15) scored a first half goal to jump on top but West Morris (6-9-2) was up for the challenge. Joey Ferraro scored a goal for Wet Morris...
