Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
State mental hospital backlog grows, new record exceeds 2,500 waiting in jail
In Texas, people charged with a crime who are too mentally ill to participate in their own defense are typically found incompetent to stand trial and ordered by a court to a state hospital for restoration. Since Texas’ state-operated mental hospitals are full, those individuals are put on a list and left waiting in lockup.
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
wdayradionow.com
Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence
(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Couple wanted for questioning in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found...
Hometown Homicides: 7 Texas Murders That We’ll Never Forget
Texas is known by most folks to be a friendly and charming state. Growing up I never met a native Texan that didn't offer up a "howdy" and a firm handshake. However, these homicides are an awful reminder that evil does exist. The sad part is that this evil is...
fox26houston.com
Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice
Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
Texas AG Paxton announces new elections oversight team. Does he have the authority?
He said the team consisting of lawyers, investigators and support staff will look at alleged violations of the Texas Election Code to ensure elections are transparent and secure.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
fox5atlanta.com
Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
CBS Austin
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
Scott Peterson moved off California’s death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San...
NBC News
523K+
Followers
58K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6