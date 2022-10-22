ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence

(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice

Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
CBS Austin

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Scott Peterson moved off California’s death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

