WEAU-TV 13
City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley. Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday. The store is expected to be built on Eau Claire’s North Side...
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
Volume One
NOT KITTEN AROUND: Local Humane Association Offers Program to Help Find Barn Cats a Home
Cats that are otherwise considered feral, where they aren’t good with people and want to be left alone, are taken in and adopted into the Barn Cat program – which has been going on for seven years – in hopes of finding a new home. These cats are vaccinated, sterilized, and microchipped before adoption.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
WEAU-TV 13
Health Department now offering updated fall boosters for kids
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is announcing updated fall booster doses for COVID-19 are now available for everyone age 5 and over. The CDC recommends that anyone age 5 or older who has already received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine make a plan to get this booster, according to a media release from the Health Department.
WEAU-TV 13
ECCHA seeing high number of surrendered pets
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area animal shelter said it’s running out of space for pets in need. The cause: it’s seeing more people surrendering their animals. The Eau Claire County Humane Association said it usually books appointments for someone to surrender a pet around two to three weeks out.
wearegreenbay.com
Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
WEAU-TV 13
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
seehafernews.com
Six Months Since Lily Peters Murder
It’s been six months since Lily Peters was murdered. Yesterday was the six-month anniversary of her death in Chippewa Falls. She was 10 years old, and the 14-year-old suspect in her death is still waiting for trial. He’s not due back in court until next August. Altoona state...
WATCH: Video shows alleged drunk driver crash into stopped vehicle in Eau Claire
In the video, you can see a dark-colored sedan attempt to make a left turn onto Menomonie Street, but instead, leave the road and drive over the median, smashing into a stopped vehicle waiting to turn right onto Clairemont Avenue.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man steals 511-thousand dollars, charged with fraud
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man is charged in federal court with a fraud scheme totaling more than half a million dollars. 43-year-old Robert Carter is charged with 17 counts of wire fraud, two counts of identity theft, and six counts of money laundering. He’s accused...
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re going to die tonight’: Wisconsin man accused of threatening police during 3-hour standoff
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from northwestern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges following a standoff with police where he allegedly armed himself with knives. The Cumberland Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on October 16 around 6:45 p.m. The department was made aware of an intoxicated person at a residence in Cumberland.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
