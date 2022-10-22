ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

High school football schedules and scores for October 27-28

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week eight of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 27. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 27:. Pebble Hills vs Eastlake. Organ Mountain vs Alamogordo. Friday, October 28:. Coronado vs Socorro. Monahans vs...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 23rd through Oct. 29th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Montana Frontage Road Project. Wednesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 27. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound alternating main lane closure from George Perry Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard. Crews will be working on the construction detour. Thursday,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City to host Halloween carnivals at various El Paso recreation centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents can take their little monsters, zombies and princesses to a nearby recreation center to celebrate Halloween this year. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. “Our staff is getting ready planning safe and fun Halloween...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Red Lobster offering free shrimp meal for Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans Day is just around the corner and Red Lobster is offering a free shrimp meal to veterans and active military members. To thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering them a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Barbers show off their skills at the first ever Sun City Barber Expo

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first annual Barber Expo kicked off Sunday morning at the El Paso County Coliseum. Barbers were able to showcase their talents in front some of the industry's largest brands and competitors. The goal of these talented individuals? To put El Paso on the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is inflation impacting city of El Paso finances?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Like the rest of us, the City of El Paso had to account for inflation in its new budget which took effect last month. Everything from fuel and utilities to pay and information technology is now costing the city more. "We've seen increases in...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy