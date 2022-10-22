Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
High school football schedules and scores for October 27-28
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week eight of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 27. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 27:. Pebble Hills vs Eastlake. Organ Mountain vs Alamogordo. Friday, October 28:. Coronado vs Socorro. Monahans vs...
cbs4local.com
11th annual Clash of the Titans showcases boxing fights between law enforcement agencies
Every year boxers who represent different branches of law enforcement battle it out for a good cause. This year the 11th annual Clash of the Titans is happening this year at the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday, October 28. "What a better sight than the Coliseum which is a...
cbs4local.com
UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 23rd through Oct. 29th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Montana Frontage Road Project. Wednesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 27. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound alternating main lane closure from George Perry Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard. Crews will be working on the construction detour. Thursday,...
cbs4local.com
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
cbs4local.com
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
cbs4local.com
El Paso and Las Cruces get cooler weather, wind gusts; Sacramento Mountains gets snow
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A cold front that arrived Monday morning brought rain, wind gusts and cooler weather. It's definitely jacket season. Snow fell on the Sacramento Mountains and at Ski Apache. The front also brought strong wind gusts. A wind advisory for El Paso, Dona Ana, Luna...
cbs4local.com
Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
cbs4local.com
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
cbs4local.com
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
cbs4local.com
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
cbs4local.com
City to host Halloween carnivals at various El Paso recreation centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents can take their little monsters, zombies and princesses to a nearby recreation center to celebrate Halloween this year. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. “Our staff is getting ready planning safe and fun Halloween...
cbs4local.com
YWCA El Paso del Norte Region hosts annual 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will host its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday. The event will take place at Southwest University Park at 5:30 p.m. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes supports YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living...
cbs4local.com
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
cbs4local.com
Red Lobster offering free shrimp meal for Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans Day is just around the corner and Red Lobster is offering a free shrimp meal to veterans and active military members. To thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering them a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
cbs4local.com
Barbers show off their skills at the first ever Sun City Barber Expo
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first annual Barber Expo kicked off Sunday morning at the El Paso County Coliseum. Barbers were able to showcase their talents in front some of the industry's largest brands and competitors. The goal of these talented individuals? To put El Paso on the...
cbs4local.com
Some weary about putting family in assisted living centers after Lower Valley homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man...
cbs4local.com
Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is inflation impacting city of El Paso finances?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Like the rest of us, the City of El Paso had to account for inflation in its new budget which took effect last month. Everything from fuel and utilities to pay and information technology is now costing the city more. "We've seen increases in...
