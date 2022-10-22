Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller
MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
406mtsports.com
Week 8: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime thriller at No. 2 Sacramento State
The No. 7 Grizzlies (5-2, 2-2) led until the waning moments at No. 2 Sac State (7-0, 3-0), but the Hornets took the win in overtime. Love at first kick: The 5,000-mile journey of Griz kicker Nico Ramos. From Florida to New Jersey, California and Montana, senior kicker Nico Ramos...
406mtsports.com
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney
The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
406mtsports.com
Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula
MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
NBCMontana
Blockage reported on I-90, west of Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash west of Butte, near Ramsay at mile post 216. Drivers are asked to slow down as there is partial blockage on the roadway.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane over Homestake Pass on I-90
BUTTE, Mont. - A crash is blocking the eastbound driving lane on Homestake Pass on I-90 in Butte Tuesday. The crash is located at mile-marker 234. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report website said road conditions over Homestake Pass are scattered snow and ice.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
NBCMontana
Highway 93 reopened north of Polson after fatal crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision north of Polson Thursday evening left one person dead and one person hospitalized with injuries. The call came in around 7:18 p.m. at mile marker 65 on Highway 93. That's near the intersection of Flathead View Drive. Sheriff Don Bell confirms one person...
montanarightnow.com
Semi-truck crash slide-off causing blockage near Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck crash slide-off is causing blockage in the westbound lane near Lolo Pass on Highway 12 Tuesday morning. The crash is located on mile-marker 2 until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said road conditions are wet from Idaho State Line...
NBCMontana
Missing Helena woman found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Kathryn Ulrich has been canceled. Kathryn has been located safe.
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
yourbigsky.com
Harry Potter fans will love this Montana Cathedral!
For all the Harry Potter fans in Montana, this cathedral in Helena is a must-see! The church somewhat resembles the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The Cathedral of St. Helena features gothic architecture similar to the enchanting school. The twin spires at over 200 feet give the cathedral that Hogwarts-y feel.
mtpr.org
An armed student was arrested outside of a Missoula high school Thursday
Missoula police say one person is in custody after a Sentinel High School student was detained with a weapon in their possession outside the high school Tuesday. According to a press release sent Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer learned the student was near the campus and armed with a weapon. The weapon the student carried was loaded, according to an email sent to parents by Missoula County Public Schools. Police say the student was detained and the weapon was removed without incident.
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
