ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Send Halloween Cards to Patients at Children’s of Alabama

Birmingham, AL – You can help patients at Children’s of Alabama celebrate Halloween. Through Oct. 30, you can send free greeting cards to children in the hospital. Just visit give.childrensal.org/Halloween and select one of three card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Monday, Oct. 31.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event

BESSEMER, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family. Jennifer...
BESSEMER, AL
Bham Now

How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood

The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Architect chosen to design Saban Center and Tuscaloosa Event Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa moves forward with the next phase of a major city-owned development in downtown. Tuscaloosa City Councilors voted in favor of hiring Davis Architects to design the Saban Center and an event center next door. City Councilman Matthew Wilson, who represents District One where both buildings will be built, called it an exciting time to see more development in that part of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out

Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Asking for nothing in return

Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
HELENA, AL
crimereads.com

A Writer Confronts the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror

When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all these years, the racist violence in the deep South that tormented me and drove my family to migrate from Alabama to New York City still haunted me. But, come on, I thought. Did I really think she or I would become targets of some white supremacist? That was ridiculous. I knew Birmingham had done tremendous work to repair the racial divide since the 1960s. The city was over 50 percent black, and statues and memorials that honored the activism of youth who responded to Martin Luther King Jr’s call for a “Children’s Crusade” dotted the urban landscape. Not to mention, the four girls- three of whom were 14 like my daughter –who were murdered when Klansmen bombed the 16th street Baptist Church in 1963 had forever changed how whites felt about the use of violence to maintain segregation. Some believe the Klan’s violence backfired after white people across the South denounced it. But, still, the legacy of racist violence—from Birmingham to Greensboro, NC in the 1970s to Charleston, SC in 2015 and Buffalo, NY this past June—make me feel on edge visiting any new city—especially those with a legacy of racist violence like Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy