3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Tuscaloosa Doctor Saved My Life And Could Save Yours
I will never forget that Tuscaloosa, Alabama doctor's words as she physically pulled me down the hospital hallway. I had just been told that I was positive for Covid 19, the Omicron Variant. I knew something was wrong because I had never experienced anything that came close to how sick...
wbrc.com
Neighbors say 311 isn’t helping get rid of blight and neglect in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a problem in your neighborhood from a missed trash pickup to a pothole, you call Birmingham’s 311. But neighbors in the Riley and Jones Valley neighborhoods said they’ve been calling since April and haven’t gotten much help. Charleen Bledsaw said...
CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
Send Halloween Cards to Patients at Children’s of Alabama
Birmingham, AL – You can help patients at Children’s of Alabama celebrate Halloween. Through Oct. 30, you can send free greeting cards to children in the hospital. Just visit give.childrensal.org/Halloween and select one of three card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Monday, Oct. 31.
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wvtm13.com
10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event
BESSEMER, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family. Jennifer...
Bham Now
How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood
The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
wbrc.com
Architect chosen to design Saban Center and Tuscaloosa Event Center
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa moves forward with the next phase of a major city-owned development in downtown. Tuscaloosa City Councilors voted in favor of hiring Davis Architects to design the Saban Center and an event center next door. City Councilman Matthew Wilson, who represents District One where both buildings will be built, called it an exciting time to see more development in that part of Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
Trussville family mourns loss of Blake Abercrombie, ‘his legacy will never be forgotten’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville man passed away after his long battle with Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCT). DSRCT is a soft-tissue sarcoma that causes multiple tumors to form in the abdomen and pelvic area, but where it begins is usually unknown. The first case of a DSRCT was recorded in […]
Bham Now
7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out
Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
wbrc.com
Atrox Factory sharing safety protocols set in place for haunted attraction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is coming soon and some people are already in the spooky spirit and a popular October activity for horror lovers is haunted houses. Even when all your fears are seemingly coming true, these attractions still need to keep you safe. Atrox Factory in Leeds is...
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
Shelby Reporter
Asking for nothing in return
Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
wbrc.com
‘We have a full pool of existing applicants’: Many needing rental assistance in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A study by MyEListing, a commercial real estate website, shows 25% of Alabamians are behind on rent. The CEO of Birmingham Urban League, which helps with rental assistance, said he is not surprised. His own pool for rental assistance is full. “We see people in the...
crimereads.com
A Writer Confronts the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all these years, the racist violence in the deep South that tormented me and drove my family to migrate from Alabama to New York City still haunted me. But, come on, I thought. Did I really think she or I would become targets of some white supremacist? That was ridiculous. I knew Birmingham had done tremendous work to repair the racial divide since the 1960s. The city was over 50 percent black, and statues and memorials that honored the activism of youth who responded to Martin Luther King Jr’s call for a “Children’s Crusade” dotted the urban landscape. Not to mention, the four girls- three of whom were 14 like my daughter –who were murdered when Klansmen bombed the 16th street Baptist Church in 1963 had forever changed how whites felt about the use of violence to maintain segregation. Some believe the Klan’s violence backfired after white people across the South denounced it. But, still, the legacy of racist violence—from Birmingham to Greensboro, NC in the 1970s to Charleston, SC in 2015 and Buffalo, NY this past June—make me feel on edge visiting any new city—especially those with a legacy of racist violence like Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
