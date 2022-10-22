Read full article on original website
Week 11 High School Football Capsules
Elmore County (6-3, 2-3) at Jemison (2-7, 1-4) *********Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson has completed 93 of 162 passes for 1,402 yards and 15 touchdowns; he’s rushed for 587 yards, 12 TDs. … RB CJ Wilkes has rushed 139 times for 951 yards and 9 touchdowns. … WR Garrett Allen has 34 catches for 514 yards and 6 TDs.
Herald Fan's Choice Player of the Week
Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week. Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
Edgewood Academy to compete for fourth straight State Championship
After victories over both Pickens and Macon East, Edgewood Academy is heading to the State Championship. “This just speaks to the level of excellence we have established at Edgewood,” said head coach David DeLozier. “We care about volleyball at Edgewood. This sport matters to us, so we train and play like it.”
Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season
Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
Montgomery, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Montgomery. The Lawrence County High School volleyball team will have a game with Montgomery Academy on October 25, 2022, 07:00:00. The West Morgan High School volleyball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on October 25, 2022, 11:30:00.
22-03784
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John A Archer and Carol A Archer, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, on December 28, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2019 Page 879; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on August 4, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama, thence South 618.4 feet; Thence West 512 feet; Thence North 618.4 feet; Thence East 512 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel lying and being in the E 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and containing 7.25 acres, more or less.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1035 Canton Rd , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 4, 2022 until October 13, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 13, 2022 until November 21, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-03784 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 22-03784.
Brundidge, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Barbour County High School basketball team will have a game with Pike County High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
A2022-041, 042 AND 043
PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA AT CASE NUMBERS: A2022-041, 042 and 043 TO: THE UNKNOWN FATHER, WHOSE IDENTITY AND WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A. A. M. V., A MINOR, AND OF A. E. G. V., A MINOR, AND OF K. A. L., A MINOR; AND NOTICE TO JUSTIN AVERY LYNN, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, THE ALLEGED FATHER OF K. A. L., A MINOR, AND NOTICE TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY. Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on October 17, 2022 for the adoption of A. A. M. V., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Heather Marie Lynn on February 28, 2018. Also, take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on October 17, 2022 for the adoption of A. E. G. V., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Heather Marie Lynn on February 28, 2018. Also, take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on October 17, 2022 for the adoption of K. A. L., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Heather Marie Lynn on November 4, 2009. You have the right to contest any or all these adoptions. Be advised that if you intend to contest any or all of these adoptions, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. The Probate Court of Elmore County is located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Failure to file an objection or objections will result in the Court proceeding to consider such Petitions without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: CLYDE T. BAILEY, III ATTORNEY AT LAW 231 HILL STREET WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-567-9596 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2002 A2022-041, 042 AND 043.
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
COMPLETION
PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WAR Construction, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for 2022-PW7 Tennis Courts at Wetumpka Recreational Facility, located at 1178 Holtville Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092, for the Elmore County Commission, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Contractor: WAR Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 1218, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 COMPLETION.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
199713
PUBLIC NOTICEE NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE ELMORE COUNTY Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vonda Lake and spouse, Thaddus Lake, originally in favor of Sebring Capital Partners, Limited Partnership on December 11, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, at RLPY Book 2002, Page 76380; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Elmore County, Alabama, on October 20, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Block B, of OakBrook Plat No. 1 as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in plat book 13 page 119. This foreclosure is subject to the Mortgage from Vonda Lake and spouse, Thaddus Lake to Sebring Capital Partners, Limited Partnership, dated 12/11/2002, recorded 12/13/2002 in the original principal amount of $96,000.00, recorded in RLPY 2002, Page 76364, Elmore County, Alabama records. Property street address for informational purposes: 65 Mulberry Court, Wetumpka, AL 36092 THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 15 Piedmont Center 3575 Piedmont Rd. N.E., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee. Newspaper: The Wetumpka Herald Publication Dates: 9/14/2022, 9/21/2022, 9/28/2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until December 8, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 199713.
22-40638
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lester R. Brett and Laura C. Brett, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. DBA Supreme Lending, A Texas Corporation , on December 26, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2013 and Page 607; being modified by Home Affordable Modification Agreement in RLPY Book 2018 Page 48031; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on December 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, Block E, Indian Hills Subdivision Plat No. 1 Revised, as said Map appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 7 at Page 104.. Property street address for informational purposes: 200 Tacoma Drive , Coosada, AL 36020. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. , ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-40638 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 22-40638.
EST/GRAVES, J.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSE L. GRAVES, JR., CASE NO: 2022-210 DECEASED NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JESSE L. GRAVES, JR., deceased, having been granted to JACQUELINE ZEIGLER, who is also known as JACQUELINE ZEIGLER GRAVES, on October 20, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JACQUELINE ZEIGLER, who is also known as JACQUELINE ZEIGLER GRAVES PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JESSE L. GRAVES, JR., DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: JAMES D. FANCHER FANCHER LAW 105 4 th STREET NORTH CLANTON. ALABAMA 35045 205-530-1313 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/GRAVES, J.
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
EST/BUTLER, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND P. BUTLER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-321 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RAYMOND P. BUTLER, deceased, having been granted to PATRICIA L. BUTLER on October 20, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. PATRICIA L. BUTLER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND P. BUTLER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: MITCHELL E. GAVIN ATTORNEY AT LAW 1258 LEE STREET PO BOX 248 ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35011 256-329-2211 megavin@bellsouth.net Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/BUTLER, R.
EST/BORDEN, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-311 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, deceased, having been granted to CAROLE DURHAM BORDEN on October 18, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CAROLE DURHAM BORDEN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. KYLE JOHNSON CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C. 150 SOUTH PERRY STREET MONTGOMERY, AL 36104 PO BOX 2069 MONTGOMERY, AL 36102 334-241-8000 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/BORDEN, R.
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
