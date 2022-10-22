Read full article on original website
IATC releases team rankings ahead of State XC
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings ahead of this weekend's state meet. The Logan-Magnolia are the highest-ranked KMAland girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while the St. Albert and Glenwood boys lead the way with respective No. 3 rankings in 1A and 3A.
Harlan begins title defense against MOC-Floyd Valley
(Harlan) -- Harlan's quest for a 14th state championship begins Friday as the 3A No. 1 Cyclones embark on their 41st playoff appearance. The Cyclones have missed the postseason only twice in the last 41 seasons, securing their latest trip with an 8-1 regular season. As you might expect from...
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Ankeny 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny volleyball looked every bit the part of a state championship caliber team Tuesday night at the expense of Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln.
KMAland Swimming (10/25): Lewis Central cruises to city championship
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central cruised to a 265-159 win over Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs City Championship. The Titans got another strong night from Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins, as each won two individual events each. Brown took the 50 free (25.71) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.32) while Collins won the 100 free (56.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.91). Emma Gordon took the 200 IM (2:37.46), Katie Ramos won the 100 fly (1:11.40) and Claire Crilly was champion in the 500 freestyle (5:56.96).
Southwest Valley confident heading into rematch with AHSTW
(Corning) -- For the second straight year, the Southwest Valley football team is into the Round of 16 in the playoffs. The Timberwolves overcame a 14-point deficit in the opening round to beat Madrid 21-14 last week. "First and foremost, you start with the heart the boys were able to...
Underwood routs Interstate 35, preps for second round matchup with ACGC
(Underwood) -- For the third time in as many years, Underwood (9-0) is moving on to round two of the Iowa High School Class 1A state football playoffs. The Eagles trounced Interstate 35 (3-6) 49-17 in the first round last Friday. “I’m really happy with the way we played,” Underwood...
11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
Northeast Iowans Score a Combined $75,000 in Iowa Lottery Winnings
Northeast Iowans have scored big Iowa Lottery winnings within the last two weeks totaling $75,000. Lottery officials say Dustin Chatfield of Cresco won a $20,000 prize with the “Word Search” InstaPlay game after he purchased his winning ticket at Cresco Mart in Cresco. Word Search is a $20...
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
Missouri's O'Toole named 2022 Missouri Wrestling Person of the Year
(Columbia) -- Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole has been named the 2022 Person of the Year by the Missouri Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. O'Toole was honored at the 2022 NWHOF MO Chapter banquet this past Sunday. The Mizzou 165-pounder won the Big 12 and NCAA Championship last season and had a 25-0 record.
UFR Podcast No. 1563: Madi Jones, Turn Left Tuesday, Liston Crotty
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1563: Tuesday, October. Falls City senior Madi Jones. Turn Left Tuesday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair. Auburn freshman Liston Crotty. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the...
Northwest's Griffin lands another MIAA weekly award
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State junior Kashan Griffin was picked as the MIAA’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. Griffin accounted for 200 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in Northwest’s 36-3 win over Northeastern State. View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
Northwest's Ellis picks up MIAA Women's Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State’s Lily Ellis has been picked as the MIAA Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week for the second time this year. Ellis recorded two more shutouts to improve her nation’s leading mark to 12 on the year. She had five saves against Missouri Southern and two more against Missouri Western.
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
Bearcats sweep MIAA volleyball weekly awards
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball swept the weekly MIAA awards on Monday. Alyssa Rezac was named the Setter of the Week, Payton Kirchhoefer was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Week and Jaden Ferguson was named the Defensive Player of the Week. View the complete release from Northwest...
Bearcats to play as third seed in women's MIAA soccer tournament
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State has drawn the No. 3 seed in the MIAA women’s soccer tournament. The Bearcats are in the tournament for the fifth time since 2011 and will host Washburn on Sunday. View the complete reelers from Northwest athletics linked here.
