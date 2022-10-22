ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentleyville, OH

Cleveland.com

Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter

On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter

Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Motorcycle crash in Lake County kills 33-year-old man

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday when he was involved in a crash on an exit ramp from Ohio 2, police say. Few details were released on the crash, which was reported at about 4:37 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The rider was pronounced dead at UH Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, according to a news release.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and RTA police are investigating after shots were fired at an RTA bus Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. Fred Young lives on the block and heard the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

