Bicyclist arrested for obstruction during traffic stop: Avon Police Blotter
An Elyria man was pulled over at 9:29 p.m. Sept. 22 for riding a bicycle without proper lights. The man was reportedly uncooperative during the stop, refusing to give officers his name. He was arrested for obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and lack of bicycle signal devices.
Kicking out the jams, resident cited for disturbing the peace: Parma Heights Police Blotter
Kicking out the jams, Anthony Lane: On Oct. 6, police had to tell an Anthony Lane resident multiple times to turn down his tunes. Due to the fact neighbors complained and he didn’t listen, the man was cited for disturbing the peace. Fraud, Pearl Road: On Oct. 4, a...
Son causes disturbance after parents take away phone: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 10, police were dispatched to a disturbance at an Inglewood Court address. The officer was told that it was a domestic violence incident. However, upon arrival they learned that the incident stemmed from a son becoming upset about the fact that his parents took away his phone. All...
Northfield driver’s plan to trade in Kia changes after it catches on fire: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Depreciating trade-in value, Pleasant Valley Road: On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to...
Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
Brunswick man charged with BB gun-related vandalism: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Vandalism, Autumn Lane: On Oct. 7, an Autumn Lane resident called police after making a surprising discovery. An arriving officer talked to the homeowner, who discovered holes in the side of the house. The resident said it came from a BB gun. Police discovered a Brunswick man was responsible. He...
Resident reports $4,900 forged check tied to mailbox theft: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, a Riverview Road resident came to the police station to report that he was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said that a week earlier, he had mailed a $287 business check to the Illuminating Company in an outdoor Royalton Road Post Office mailbox.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
Watch: Parma police stop wrong-way driver just before freeway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a driver going the wrong way up a ramp to a busy local highway, even blowing past arrows and signs.
Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter
Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
Driver walks away from police during traffic stop: Brunswick Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over in a parking for an expired registration at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 26. The driver reportedly began walking away and ignoring the officer’s commands. He was cited for expired plates and obstructing official business, and his vehicle was towed. Theft: Center Road. A cashier at...
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
Man learns insurance agent continued to take payments despite being fired: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Oct. 14 that when he called to make changes on his insurance policy, he was told he no longer had an active policy. The man said he had been making payments directly to his agent for the past 18 months in the amount of $226 each, but the company said that agent had been fired over a year earlier.
Motorcycle crash in Lake County kills 33-year-old man
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday when he was involved in a crash on an exit ramp from Ohio 2, police say. Few details were released on the crash, which was reported at about 4:37 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The rider was pronounced dead at UH Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, according to a news release.
Thief steals cash, credit cards from unlocked vehicle: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 17, police were dispatched to a Sprague Road address regarding a vehicle break-in. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she had left her vehicle unlocked in the driveway. The next morning, she returned to the vehicle to find the glove compartment open. The woman reported...
3 trapped under car that crashed into apartment
Three people were in the apartment when the car drove through the wall. All three were trapped under the car.
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and RTA police are investigating after shots were fired at an RTA bus Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. Fred Young lives on the block and heard the...
Man claims callers threatened him and his family: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On Oct. 19, a resident reported two calls from restricted numbers from unknown people who had made vague threats toward him and his family. An electrical contractor reported $1,500 worth of aluminum coil and underground cable stolen from a home under construction sometime between Oct. 7-10. Disturbance: Brookfield Road. On...
Euclid police officer who shot Luke Stewart failed to turn on his dash camera, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Euclid police officer who shot and killed Luke Stewart in 2017 testified in a civil trial on Tuesday that he did not turn on his dashboard camera or his emergency lights before he approached the car where Stewart was asleep. Matthew Rhodes’ failure to turn on...
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
