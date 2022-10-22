Niskayuna rolls past South Glens Falls 31-6

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Niskayuna came into their game against South Glens Falls looking to stay unbeaten in the Grasso, which would set up a date with Burnt Hills next week.

The Silver Warrior’s offense struck the first quarter with a touchdown catch from Dahavion Wimberly to put them up 7-0. Then, Nisky’s defense made a big play on a fourth-down attempt by the Bulldogs. DeAngelo McGlothlan came up with an interception to give the Silver Warrior’s offense a fresh set of downs.

Niskayuna would score again in the second quarter and go into the half with a 17-0 lead. They would find the end zone twice in the second half to seal the 31-6 win. With this win, the Silver Warriors stay unbeaten in the Grasso and will play Burnt Hills next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.