South Glens Falls, NY

Niskayuna rolls past South Glens Falls 31-6

By Brandon Williams
 4 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Niskayuna came into their game against South Glens Falls looking to stay unbeaten in the Grasso, which would set up a date with Burnt Hills next week.

The Silver Warrior’s offense struck the first quarter with a touchdown catch from Dahavion Wimberly to put them up 7-0. Then, Nisky’s defense made a big play on a fourth-down attempt by the Bulldogs. DeAngelo McGlothlan came up with an interception to give the Silver Warrior’s offense a fresh set of downs.

Niskayuna would score again in the second quarter and go into the half with a 17-0 lead. They would find the end zone twice in the second half to seal the 31-6 win. With this win, the Silver Warriors stay unbeaten in the Grasso and will play Burnt Hills next week.

NEWS10 ABC

Top-seeded Saratoga cruises to Class AA semis

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs played their first game of the Section 2 Playoffs on Monday, entering the Class AA tournament as the top-seed. The Blue Streaks hosted eighth seeded Niskayuna. Saratoga cruised from the start, topping the Silver Warriors 5-1. Xavier Ruscio led the way with...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mechanicville advances to Class B final

TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville boys soccer team is not only the top seed in the Section 2 Class B playoffs, they’ve been ranked the best team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The unbeaten Red Raiders took on the five seed, Schuylerville, Tuesday night in the Class B semifinals. […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
