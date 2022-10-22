Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Brett Yormark stays committed to aggressive approach in terms of conference expansion
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — At the Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Tipoff Luncheon on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark continued to preach an aggressive mentality when it comes to conference expansion. “I’ve telegraphed my intentions,” Yormark said. “You know I decided I want to take a different...
fox44news.com
ASC names Jerry Day Offensive Player of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jerry Day is the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Sul Ross State. This is the sophomore wide receivers first weekly award at UMHB.
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
fox44news.com
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
cw39.com
Connley 5 TDs lift Prairie View A&M past Lamar
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Prairie View A&M to a 54-21 victory over winless Lamar on Saturday. Jaden Stewart rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries and Ahmad Antoine had 100 on seven with a score for the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 Southland Conference), who piled up 301 yards on the ground.
fox44news.com
Baylor alumnus turns childhood journals into children’s boook
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Many people go throughout their lives keeping a journal or diary documenting important moments. But, one local man has kept those childhood journals his whole life and is now turning them in to something more. Baylor alumnus Andy Pittman, also known as Grandy, kept...
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
fox44news.com
Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
KHOU
Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar
HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
fox44news.com
MCC TRIO program assisting adult learners
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Adult learners in McLennan and Falls counties are achieving their goals of getting a college education, thanks to McLennan Community College’s TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC). MCC says the EOC is a 100 percent federally-funded TRIO program offering a broad range of services...
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
fox44news.com
Tornado hits Jarrell again this year
JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Destruction made its way across Williamson County last night, leaving many people without power. The storms tore trees from the ground. “This 30 year old hack tree behind me, it’s down. It’s on top of my house. And then I’ve got one on the north side of the house, an older tree that it’s split in half,” says Jarrell resident, Arlan Bamsch.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Road closures will shut down Watercrest Road through Oct. 28
KILLEEN, Texas — Drivers are being told to expect delays around the Watercrest Road area this week, as a westbound stretch of the road will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Oct. 28. The westbound lane of Watercrest Road from Clear Creek Road to Bachelor...
