Leander, TX

fox44news.com

ASC names Jerry Day Offensive Player of the Week

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jerry Day is the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Sul Ross State. This is the sophomore wide receivers first weekly award at UMHB.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Tornado hits Jarrell again this year

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Destruction made its way across Williamson County last night, leaving many people without power. The storms tore trees from the ground. “This 30 year old hack tree behind me, it’s down. It’s on top of my house. And then I’ve got one on the north side of the house, an older tree that it’s split in half,” says Jarrell resident, Arlan Bamsch.
JARRELL, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Severe storm risk with main threat strong winds

AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be another windy day with gusts around 30 mph as we warm up to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. There is a level 2 risk for severe storms tomorrow with the main threat being strong winds. There is also the potential for hail, a low-end risk of tornadoes, and flash flooding.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

School canceled because of illnesses

Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
fox44news.com

Severe Weather shuts down parts of I-35

Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown. At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road. There is also one tractor trailer...
JARRELL, TX
fox44news.com

Luncheon to honor military, veterans, first responders

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual tradition honoring Central Texas military, veterans, and first responders is returning to the Mayborn Convention Center. The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 38th annual Military & First Responder Salute: An American Celebration this Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is presented by the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B.
TEMPLE, TX

