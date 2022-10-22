Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
fox44news.com
ASC names Jerry Day Offensive Player of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jerry Day is the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Sul Ross State. This is the sophomore wide receivers first weekly award at UMHB.
College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field. In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was ...
PHOTOS: F1 United States Grand Prix celebrity sightings
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
fox44news.com
Tornado hits Jarrell again this year
JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Destruction made its way across Williamson County last night, leaving many people without power. The storms tore trees from the ground. “This 30 year old hack tree behind me, it’s down. It’s on top of my house. And then I’ve got one on the north side of the house, an older tree that it’s split in half,” says Jarrell resident, Arlan Bamsch.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
fox7austin.com
Mother of student thrown into wall by Texas teacher speaks at school board meeting
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Earlier this week, FOX 7 Austin showed you video of an administrator throwing a student against a wall. The boy's mother voiced her frustrations during public comment at the Round Rock ISD School Board meeting. The incident happened in April at Round Rock ISD's GOALS Learning...
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
fox7austin.com
Severe storm risk with main threat strong winds
AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be another windy day with gusts around 30 mph as we warm up to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. There is a level 2 risk for severe storms tomorrow with the main threat being strong winds. There is also the potential for hail, a low-end risk of tornadoes, and flash flooding.
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
KWTX
Belton Police searching for person of interest in homicide of 3-year-old
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a homicide. Police are searching for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, who’s the person of interest in the homicide of a 3-year-old child. Allen was last...
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
fox44news.com
School canceled because of illnesses
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
KWTX
Woman high on meth accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Temple grocery store
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Ashley Chandelle Allen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child after she tried to kidnap a toddler at a grocery store while high on methamphetamines. Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Adams Avenue at...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown off I-35 flyover during crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after crashing on a motorcycle on Interstate 35 and falling off a flyover in South Austin early Thursday morning. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 1:13 a.m. on South I-35 Northbound as they were getting onto the East Ben White Boulevard eastbound ramp.
fox44news.com
Severe Weather shuts down parts of I-35
Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown. At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road. There is also one tractor trailer...
fox44news.com
Luncheon to honor military, veterans, first responders
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual tradition honoring Central Texas military, veterans, and first responders is returning to the Mayborn Convention Center. The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 38th annual Military & First Responder Salute: An American Celebration this Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is presented by the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B.
