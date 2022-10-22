HIGHLIGHTS: Permian comes all the way back to stun Frenship

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After trailing 35-14 at the half, the Permian Panthers (7-1, 2-1) stormed all the way back on the road against the Frenship Tigers (6-2, 2-1) for another furious comeback win 42-41.

Permian is now in a four-way tie for first place in District 2-6A with Legacy, Frenship and San Angelo Central.

Watch the video above for highlights.

