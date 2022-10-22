HIGHLIGHTS: Permian comes all the way back to stun Frenship
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After trailing 35-14 at the half, the Permian Panthers (7-1, 2-1) stormed all the way back on the road against the Frenship Tigers (6-2, 2-1) for another furious comeback win 42-41.
Permian is now in a four-way tie for first place in District 2-6A with Legacy, Frenship and San Angelo Central.
Watch the video above for highlights.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0