Marble Falls, TX

dailytrib.com

PEC linemen tops at international rodeo

Two of the top apprentice linemen in the world work for the Pedernales Electric Cooperative. And they weren’t the only apprentices and journeymen from PEC who placed in the International Lineman’s Rodeo on Oct. 15 in Kansas City, Kansas. The PEC team brought home 10 awards competing against...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kiss 103.1 FM

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Tornado watch issued for Austin and the surrounding area until midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Travis, Burnet, Bastrop, Hays, Williamson, Caldwell, Lee and Fayette counties until midnight tonight. Residents are advised to stay off the roads and take shelter. The NWS says the main threat is large hail and damaging winds, but tornadoes are also...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 183 crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead. They...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
AUSTIN, TX

