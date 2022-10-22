Read full article on original website
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
WacoTrib.com
China Spring now No. 1 in state; Lorena hangs tough at No. 10 after Franklin loss
Friday's 1 vs. 2 clash lived up to the hype and then some. And at the end of the night, it was China Spring who emerged triumphant from an epic battle with a 38-36 win. The reward for the Cougars is the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A Division I, pushing Stephenville down to No. 2. Both teams are defending state champions from 2021, and assuming a chalky bracket, they'll meet again in the regional final, though the Yellowjackets will have to dodge both No. 5 Anna and No. 6 Celina to get there.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 9
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were undefeated heading into the ninth week of Central Texas high school football season and those four teams remain unbeaten after the week ended. Check out our rankings for Week 9 of the season which featured some big matchups including Lockhart vs Bastrop, Wimberley vs Geronimo Navarro, Georgetown vs College Station, Manor vs Vista Ridge, and Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Football Week 8: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Another week has come in gone in the Big 12 Conference. After another great Saturday of games, there is always plenty to discuss and the race for the conference title is in full swing as we push through the season. Here is the good, the bad, and ugly from Week 8 in the Big 12.
College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field. In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was ...
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
collegehoopstoday.com
Chris Beard on five-star freshman Dillon Mitchell: “Defensively, he’s a game changer”
Chris Beard is a defensive minded coach with a defensive minded background. It’s what allowed him to lead Little Rock to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and Texas Tech to within inches of a national title in 2019. It’s also why he’s so bullish on...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
KWTX
Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado
JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 RB and Texas pledge, taking Florida State Seminoles return trip this weekend
The buzz is growing. Two weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Florida State University, Edgewater High School (Florida) playmaker and Texas Longhorns five-star running back pledge Cedric Baxter Jr. is making a return trip. This week, the nation's No. 1 running back tweeted that ...
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
