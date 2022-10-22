ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

WRAL News

As election nears, Nevada county clerks grapple with burnout

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Aubrey Rowlatt is retiring early after one term as Carson City's clerk-recorder, having seen drastic changes in the way elections are administered and scrutinized in her small county office and across Nevada. Rowlatt's job duties go far beyond running the county's elections, but she said...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WRAL News

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

OMAHA, NEB. — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
NEBRASKA STATE
WRAL News

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

ELLABELL, GA. — A robotic dog delivered a champagne toast and Georgia's governor and junior U.S. senator shared a brief bipartisan celebration ahead of high-stakes elections as Hyundai Motor Group broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles. Just five months after Hyundai announced...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they should...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Ian's damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion

ORLANDO, FLA. — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month, state agriculture officials said. The Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state's crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida, according to a preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
WRAL News

MARY ANN WOLF & LAUREN FOX: Your education vote

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the "Final Word" by Mary Ann Wolf and Lauren Fox from the Oct. 21, 2022 broadcast of Education Matters: "Get out and vote." Wolf is is president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina. Fox is senior director of Policy & Research.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

