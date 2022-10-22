Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
As election nears, Nevada county clerks grapple with burnout
CARSON CITY, NEV. — Aubrey Rowlatt is retiring early after one term as Carson City's clerk-recorder, having seen drastic changes in the way elections are administered and scrutinized in her small county office and across Nevada. Rowlatt's job duties go far beyond running the county's elections, but she said...
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, NEB. — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
ELLABELL, GA. — A robotic dog delivered a champagne toast and Georgia's governor and junior U.S. senator shared a brief bipartisan celebration ahead of high-stakes elections as Hyundai Motor Group broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles. Just five months after Hyundai announced...
Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they should...
Ian's damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, FLA. — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month, state agriculture officials said. The Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state's crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida, according to a preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began...
MARY ANN WOLF & LAUREN FOX: Your education vote
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the "Final Word" by Mary Ann Wolf and Lauren Fox from the Oct. 21, 2022 broadcast of Education Matters: "Get out and vote." Wolf is is president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina. Fox is senior director of Policy & Research.
NC Democrats, Republicans banking on star power to get voters to the polls
Big-name politicians and entertainers are descending on North Carolina stumping for candidates as the 2022 election season enters the home stretch. On Tuesday, they were focused on the neck-and-neck race for the state’s open U.S. Senate race. Partying with a purpose: Jam band star Dave Matthews headlines acoustic event...
NC treasurer's report slams state hospitals for profiting millions from Medicare
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hospitals are overcharging North Carolinians for health care, according to a new state report, which also concluded many hospitals are profiting from Medicare – to the tune of millions of dollars a year. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell says although hospitals claim to be losing...
'Revival is coming:' NC Republicans host event with Ted Cruz to get out the vote
With just two weeks until Election Day, candidates are relying on star power to make their final pitches to voters. Former Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz headlined an event in Johnston County on Tuesday afternoon to get out the vote for US Senate candidate Ted Budd. Get out the vote...
Sunny day flooding: NC coastal communities threatened by rising tides
If you head to the coast on any given day during the peak flooding season this fall, you might find high water levels closing businesses and streets – or even just notice pools of water by roadway drains. This is because rising sea levels are impacting the North Carolina...
