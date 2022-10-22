The Portland Trail Blazers had seemingly blown a chance to win Sunday with a poor second that saw them fall behind 98-90 with 4:42 remaining at the Los Angeles Lakers. But from that point on, the Blazers outscored the Lakers 16-6, with Portland’s final two points coming from Jerami Grant on a driving layup through the heart of the Los Angeles defense with three seconds remaining. The basket proved to be the game-winner, as the Blazers held on for a come-from-behind 106-104 victory.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO