Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast? Meet the Trail Blazer-turned-innkeeper who can show him around
Damian Lillard routinely goes coast-to-coast, but city-to-coast? Not yet. You mean the man with unlimited range has never made it over … the Coast Range? It’s true. The Portland Trail Blazers star regularly dons a superhero cape but knows not of capes Kiwanda, Lookout, Perpetua or Meares. He is revered for his end-of-game stones but, well, let’s just say there’s a place called Twin Rocks that he’s never seen.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Before the Portland Trail Blazers’ season began, early home games against Phoenix, Denver, Miami and Memphis appeared daunting. Four games into the season, the Blazers (4-0) have defeated both the Suns and the Nuggets with the Heat set to visit Moda Center on Wednesday sitting at 1-3. That’s not...
Jerami Grant’s scoring drive with 3 seconds left lifts Trail Blazers to 106-104 win at Los Angeles Lakers: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers had seemingly blown a chance to win Sunday with a poor second that saw them fall behind 98-90 with 4:42 remaining at the Los Angeles Lakers. But from that point on, the Blazers outscored the Lakers 16-6, with Portland’s final two points coming from Jerami Grant on a driving layup through the heart of the Los Angeles defense with three seconds remaining. The basket proved to be the game-winner, as the Blazers held on for a come-from-behind 106-104 victory.
Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver Nuggets 135-110: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets 135-110 Monday night at the Moda Center, improving to 4-0 on the season. Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 31 points and eight assists, but it was Anfernee Simons who stole the show. The Blazers’ starting shooting guard torched the Nuggets in third quarter, draining six three-pointers and scoring 22 points as Portland turned a six-point halftime deficit into a 99-86 lead.
What they’re saying nationally, in Los Angeles after Oregon Ducks beat UCLA
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The win gave Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Cal (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and...
Rose City Riveters rally in support of Portland Thorns players before playoff match vs. San Diego
Lined up on the corner of SW 20th and Yamhill in the shadow of Providence Park, supporters of the Portland Thorns crowded the sidewalks Sunday to cheer for players as they arrived for a highly anticipated playoff matchup with the San Diego Wave. The show of support was organized in...
The Trail Blazers are 4-0, what’s going right and what could still be better? Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1999. The Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare and hosted by Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach, take a look at the who, what and how that have propelled the Blazers to such a hot start.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference Player of the Week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending October 23, the NBA announced on Monday. Lillard averaged 34.0 points over three games (all victories), while shooting 47.1% from the field, including 36.4% from three-point range. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Sports on TV, October 24-30: World Series, NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL, MLS Cup, NWSL final, college football and more
ESPN, ESPN2 — Chicago at New England, 750-AM NBA. Root, Root Plus, NBA — Denver at Portland, 620-AM ESPNU — Basha (Ariz.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.) USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester. 7 a.m. USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton. 9:30 a.m. NBC...
Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant answers the call in win over Lakers: ‘I know it’s early, but it’s just trust’
For the second consecutive game, Damian Lillard put the Portland Trail Blazers on his back by scoring 41 points. And also, for the second consecutive game, a teammate scored the winning basket in the closing seconds. Forward Jerami Grant’s driving layup with three seconds left gave the Blazers a 106-104...
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe top AP preseason All-America team
Oscar Tschiebwe was the consensus men’s college basketball player of the year last season, an accomplishment usually followed by a jump to the NBA. Kentucky’s big man decided to take a different route. He’s coming back — and he may be even better this season. “He’s...
2 Portland Thorns players named to NWSL Best XI first team, 2 named to second team
A pair of Portland Thorns players were named to the NWSL Best XI first team, the league announced Tuesday. Two others were named to the second team. Forward Sophia Smith (a candidate for MVP) and midfielder Sam Coffey (a candidate for rookie of the year) were named to the first team. Defender Kelli Hubly and defender of the year candidate Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the second team.
Girls soccer: Lincoln finds a way in 2-1 win over Grant, splitting the Portland Interscholastic League title
With the Portland weather finally turning into heavy rain, the Lincoln girls soccer team ended the 2022-23 regular season with its biggest win of the year in a 2-1 victory over Grant. The win means that the Cardinals, the Generals and Cleveland all finish with a 5-1 record and will...
