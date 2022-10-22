ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard has never been to the Oregon coast? Meet the Trail Blazer-turned-innkeeper who can show him around

Damian Lillard routinely goes coast-to-coast, but city-to-coast? Not yet. You mean the man with unlimited range has never made it over … the Coast Range? It’s true. The Portland Trail Blazers star regularly dons a superhero cape but knows not of capes Kiwanda, Lookout, Perpetua or Meares. He is revered for his end-of-game stones but, well, let’s just say there’s a place called Twin Rocks that he’s never seen.
Jerami Grant’s scoring drive with 3 seconds left lifts Trail Blazers to 106-104 win at Los Angeles Lakers: At the buzzer

The Portland Trail Blazers had seemingly blown a chance to win Sunday with a poor second that saw them fall behind 98-90 with 4:42 remaining at the Los Angeles Lakers. But from that point on, the Blazers outscored the Lakers 16-6, with Portland’s final two points coming from Jerami Grant on a driving layup through the heart of the Los Angeles defense with three seconds remaining. The basket proved to be the game-winner, as the Blazers held on for a come-from-behind 106-104 victory.
Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver Nuggets 135-110: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets 135-110 Monday night at the Moda Center, improving to 4-0 on the season. Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 31 points and eight assists, but it was Anfernee Simons who stole the show. The Blazers’ starting shooting guard torched the Nuggets in third quarter, draining six three-pointers and scoring 22 points as Portland turned a six-point halftime deficit into a 99-86 lead.
2 Portland Thorns players named to NWSL Best XI first team, 2 named to second team

A pair of Portland Thorns players were named to the NWSL Best XI first team, the league announced Tuesday. Two others were named to the second team. Forward Sophia Smith (a candidate for MVP) and midfielder Sam Coffey (a candidate for rookie of the year) were named to the first team. Defender Kelli Hubly and defender of the year candidate Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the second team.
