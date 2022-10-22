Read full article on original website
wnky.com
WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them on...
WBKO
Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he crashed his truck into the lake at Basil Griffin Park. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his vehicle into the pond at Basil Griffin Park.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a traffic stop on Vaughns Grove Little River Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 28-year-old Eguan Warner for speeding and the odor of marijuana was coming from the car during the stop.
westkentuckystar.com
One arrested, two to the hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-24 in Christian County
One person was arrested and two others were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on I-24 in Christian County. According to the Kentucky State Police investigation, a van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone, collided with a car driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville. The force of impact is said to have caused both vehicles to run off the road.
wkdzradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
wnky.com
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Todd County
ELKTON, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several drug related charges after an arrest earlier this week. On Wednesday, Todd County Sheriff’s Office stopped for a possible motorist assist at the New Cedar Grove Baptist Church driveway. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Hull.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested by city police Wednesday evening on a robbery charge. An arrest citation for 26-year old Edward Gilstrap of Hopkinsville says he went to the checkout counter with items at the West Seventh Street Dollar General Tuesday night at about 9 o’clock and began talking to a woman in front of him.
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To The Hospital After Being Struck By Vehicle
A child was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 12-year-old child was on a scooter when he was hit by a westbound car just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Herndon Single-Vehicle Crash
A wreck on Binns Mill Road in Herndon sent a woman to the hospital Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Tejalben Gandhi was northbound when she lost control in a curve and went off the road hitting a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter, gets arrested
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
wevv.com
18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off...
harlanenterprise.net
Cumberland Police Department makes theft arrests
The Cumberland City Police Department made multiple arrests on Saturday connected to a theft case. According to a press release, officers from the Cumberland City Police Department, along with Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Teagle performed a roundup, arresting several suspects involved in a major theft case. The release...
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Sunday Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 1 pm two westbound SUVs collided in the construction zone injuring a woman inside one of the vehicles. The woman was taken by...
