Miles City, MT

406mtsports.com

Rocky sweeps Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards

WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College swept the Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards that were announced on Monday. Nolan Burzminski, a senior from Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Valentina Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, were the weekly winners. With a 3-0 performance, Zuleta led the Battlin' Bears to...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky golfers sweep MSUB to claim Grob & Spalding Cup

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's golf teams won the Grob Cup and Spalding Cup by defeating Montana State Billings on Saturday. The competition was played over three days with each day being held at a different golf course and with a different scoring system. Lake Hills, Yegen and Hilands...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Notebook: Missoula Hellgate rides youth movement into State AA semifinal vs. Billings West

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season. The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller

MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!

In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
KFYR-TV

Forsyth, Montana woman changes plea to guilty of killing Sidney man in January

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A Sidney, Montana homicide case came to a close Friday as prosecutors announced a plea deal. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Brewer returned to a Richland County Court on October 21 to change her plea to guilty. Prosecutors say video surveillance and a handgun found at Brewers home indicated she shot 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein inside his Sidney apartment on January 27, 2022. Brewer originally plead not guilty. She took a plea deal this week, admitting guilt.
SIDNEY, MT
KULR8

Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver

The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
MONTANA STATE

