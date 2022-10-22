Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Rocky sweeps Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards
WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College swept the Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards that were announced on Monday. Nolan Burzminski, a senior from Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Valentina Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, were the weekly winners. With a 3-0 performance, Zuleta led the Battlin' Bears to...
406mtsports.com
Rocky golfers sweep MSUB to claim Grob & Spalding Cup
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's golf teams won the Grob Cup and Spalding Cup by defeating Montana State Billings on Saturday. The competition was played over three days with each day being held at a different golf course and with a different scoring system. Lake Hills, Yegen and Hilands...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Missoula Hellgate rides youth movement into State AA semifinal vs. Billings West
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season. The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller
MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
Laurel transfer student an asset to football team, community
The Laurel Locomotive football team has a secret weapon that could tip the scales in the their direction. But his skills extend beyond the field as well.
Billings tow company holds memorial for two employees killed on job
Their employer, Hanser’s of Billings, held a memorial Tuesday honoring the men’s lives and hoping to raise awareness about a new Montana law protecting tow-truck drivers on the job.
These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!
In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
Montana doctors speak out against born-alive ballot measure, LR-131
More than 700 Montana healthcare providers have signed a letter voicing opposition to a ballot measure in front of Montana voters this November, saying it could do more harm than good.
PGE Buys Into Montana Wind Farm
Starting in 2024, PGE will get some of its wind power from Montana.
Moose within Billings city limits settling in, concerning residents
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks originally planned to let the moose wander out of town on his own. But it doesn’t seem like he is leaving anytime soon, and residents say they are concerned.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings donut shop battles Montana weather; delivers sweet treats
Every morning at 4 am you can find Sparboe and Welter at their establishment cutting, frying, and decorating their delicacies.
Billings radio station vehicle stolen, then recovered
After breaking into Townsquare media on the top floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, he ended up on a joyride in a station vehicle.
KULR8
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
KFYR-TV
Forsyth, Montana woman changes plea to guilty of killing Sidney man in January
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A Sidney, Montana homicide case came to a close Friday as prosecutors announced a plea deal. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Brewer returned to a Richland County Court on October 21 to change her plea to guilty. Prosecutors say video surveillance and a handgun found at Brewers home indicated she shot 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein inside his Sidney apartment on January 27, 2022. Brewer originally plead not guilty. She took a plea deal this week, admitting guilt.
KULR8
Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver
The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
Worker injured at Billings marijuana dispensary fire
The employee suffered "severe upper-body burns," and no update on the victim's condition was available Tuesday afternoon, according to Hill.
Continued chances of precipitation throughout the rest of the weekend
Rain mainly for those lower elevations and snow for the higher elevations in the mountains. As we head into tonight, snow levels will drop and we could see some snow in the foothills.
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone County Sheriff detectives asking for help identifying man in photo
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted by county detectives for theft. Deputy Deklyen is looking for any information about the man in the surveillance video screenshot and the black four door vehicle pictured. If you can identify the individual in this photo,...
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Comments / 0