Read full article on original website
Related
kagstv.com
How '3 pieces of bacon' in Texas could change national politics
DALLAS — They are shaped like three pieces of bacon. And one of the country’s most sought after political consultants who’s worked in Texas politics for more than 30 years says the results in those South Texas congressional districts could alter the national political landscape. While Chuck...
kagstv.com
Inside Texas Politics: The most important race you aren't paying attention to -- but should
You may not know much about the Texas Land Commissioner. But it is the state’s oldest office and It impacts all of our lives in some way.
Comments / 0