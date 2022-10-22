OCS beats Cedar Creek to remain unbeaten at home, Mangham runs over Ferriday and Jena defeats Bunkie to stay undefeated in District 2-3A

Read full article on original website
Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Polls open for early voting in Louisiana
Polls open for early voting in Louisiana
Early voting for midterm elections kicks-off today
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting for the midterm elections is now underway in Louisiana and will run through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. The polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. On election day (Nov. 8) polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8...
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of West Monroe resident, faces life in prison
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a West Monroe resident in 2020. The jury unanimously found Lester Ramsey, Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Cadarion Buggs, 21. Police say Ramsey told them he hit...
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut
Franklin Parish MERIT Program opens to adults with disabilities and youth.
Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
Monroe City Council says no to drug/alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council says no to a new drug and alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue. A plan to build a new low-intensity recovery center did not receive enough votes to move forward on October 25. Owners of Legacy Recovery Services planned to purchase a...
The Wellspring hosts safer task force meeting
The Wellspring hosts safer task force meeting

This month's meeting was about domestic violence.
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police
UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands
Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff. Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side […]
Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire. As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.
Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at an employee in a convenience store. Laranza McDaniel is accused of taking out a gun while in Now Save 16, located at 3700 Jackson St. in Monroe. MPD says surveillance footage shows McDaniel damaging property inside the store while customers were there.
Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2022. OPSO responded to the 100 block of Dillingham Dr. in Monroe shortly after midnight in response to a reported shooting. Deputies say they found the victim of the shooting dead at the residence.
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Concordia deputies stop woman from fleeing booking process
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Vidalia resident is in custody again after being accused of attempting to flee Concordia Parish jail during the booking process. CPSO says on Oct. 24, 2022, Kristen Berry,26, was in the process of receiving a promise to appear by Judge Reeves in regards to an arrest on Oct. 17.
