Charlotte, NC

CMPD: Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of elderly CMS bus driver

By Ciara Lankford
WNCT
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a 72-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver has been arrested.

Regina Nicole Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee.

According to CMPD, the attack happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the 4600 block of Central Avenue as the school bus was headed to Winterfield Elementary School.

“I couldn’t see; there were no thoughts,” the driver told Queen City News, who, out of fear, didn’t want her name released. “I was just shocked this actually happened.”

The woman sustained burns to her face from the attack and was taken to the hospital.

“My eyes are not clear yet,” the woman told QCN. “Things are still blurry, but I’m okay.”

‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte

The bus driver said over the last two years, there have been problems with Fields, who has two children that ride the bus, but she follows the training each time.

“You don’t exchange words with parents. It just makes matters worse,” she said. “She’s not going to stop me from doing my job.”

The woman told QCN it’s because she likes what she does.

Also, nine children were on the bus when this attack happened, and the driver said returning to work will help ease their fears after witnessing a horrible act.

“It will put fear in them to even want to ride a bus. Just seeing something like this that was extremely disrespectful and dangerous because this Clorox could have hurt one of the children.”

Fields was previously arrested in July 2021 on multiple charges including child abuse and trafficking cocaine, according to Mecklenburg County Jail records.

