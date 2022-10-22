Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO